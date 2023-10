Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon's latest release Ganapath is winning hearts. Ganapath has been released today, and the fans are lauding it as a super-hit futuristic drama. Tiger is seen in a never-before-seen avatar, and his action will leave you engaged. Kriti Sanon too shines in her part, and overall, Vikas Bahl's first attempt to make an action film is successful. The critics are too raving about Tiger Shroff's performance in the film and have predicted that it will be the biggest hit of his career. Also Read - Ganapath: Vikas Bahl says it would be foolish to compare Tiger Shroff starrer with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan [Exclusive]

#Ganapath agaya Or cha gaya! Ye hai asli action movie! Full more than expected next level action! I would suggest, abhi jao apne friend ke sath! Mazza aa jayega! @amitabhbachchan @vashubhagnani @tigerjackieshroff @kritisanon @jackkybhagnani #VikasBahl @deepshikhadeshmukh… pic.twitter.com/FpzXMNkoBN — LetsOTT (@Ietsott) October 19, 2023

One of the greatest action film of Bollywood. Class acting n kya swag hai bhai @iTIGERSHROFF and lady killer @kritisanon looks gorgeous as always. First half is good but man what a thrill ride in 2nd half.. Epic climax. Don't miss it. 4/5 ?????#Ganapath #GanapathReview — Rocky ? (@Sarcastic_Dj) October 20, 2023

#GanapathReview ⭐⭐⭐1/2

????????#ThreeWordReview SUPERHIT Futuristic Drama ???????? ⛳#Ganapath is ambitious and attempts a genre not explored much. ?#TigerShroff plays the chosen one and portrays 3 different characters. He look best when in future.✔… pic.twitter.com/97tf8VDE9Z — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) October 20, 2023

Apart from fans and critics, Tiger Shroff got a huge shout out from many big personalities in the industry, and one of them is Rajinikanth. He took to Twitter and wished all the luck to Tiger and everyone who is part of the family. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a significant role. Also Read - Malaika Arora, Sushmita Sen STEAL the thunder from Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday [Watch]

Rajinikanth's special message for Ganapath team. Also Read - Ganapath: 5 reasons why Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon, Amitabh Bachchan film will be the next box office biggie

Trending Now

My hearty wishes to @iTIGERSHROFF and the entire cast and crew of #Ganapath. All the very best to you and wishing the film a grand success.#tigershroff #ganapath #jackieshroff @bindasbhidu — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) October 20, 2023

Ganapath is being loved by fans and if you haven't booked your tickets yet, what are you waiting for? Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.