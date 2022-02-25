Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Netizens feel Alia Bhatt is a complete miscast; call her irritating

Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi has hit the theatres' and the first reviews are coming out. While Bollywood was going gaga over the film, seems like audiences aren't very happy with the film. The viewers who have watched the film claim that Alia is a misfit for the role. Some audiences even claimed that either Vidya Balan or Deepika Padukone would have done justice to the role. Take a look at the first reviews of the pubic right below. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt opens up on her 'real' and 'reel' life: 'My life is not what you see in interviews' [Exclusive]
Alia Bhatt is going all out to promote the film even on the release day, the video of her doing a tour of Mumbai in an open bus is going viral and netizens troll her brutally for the same. There are comments that reads that no matter how much she promotes the film, it's a flop. While there are some who are even spellbound by her performance and is calling her brilliant. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: Alia Bhatt delivers a powerful performance in a film that has Bhansali style of Bollywood written all over it
Alia Bhatt has worked immensely hard for this film and Bollywoodlife critic too praised Alia's honest performance and claimed that she has nailed it as Gangubai. Have you yet watched the film?. If yes don't forget to share your reviews in the comments box below.
