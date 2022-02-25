Gangubai Kathiawadi movie review: Netizens feel Alia Bhatt is a complete miscast; call her irritating

's Gangubai Kathiawadi has hit the theatres' and the first reviews are coming out. While Bollywood was going gaga over the film, seems like audiences aren't very happy with the film. The viewers who have watched the film claim that Alia is a misfit for the role. Some audiences even claimed that either or would have done justice to the role. Take a look at the first reviews of the pubic right below. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi star Alia Bhatt opens up on her 'real' and 'reel' life: 'My life is not what you see in interviews' [Exclusive]

#GangubaiKathiawadi #GangubaiKathiawadiReview is a total waste of money and time it's far better to watch #BheemlaNayak movie even in its regional language.

I was a fan of #SanjayLeelaBhansali but now he lost it .ANTRIM For me it's

1.5/5 ⭐? only for its visual #ValimaiReview is ? — Sm_ arts_jodhpur (@arts_jodhpur) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadi Review : “ULTRA DISASTER” ?Rating : 1/5 ⭐️ Positives:

?PR management

?Visuals Negatives:

? #AliaBhatt

?Dragging on moments

?Weak Writing & Direction

?No Emotional Core

?Boring First Half & Second Half

?Cliched Narrative — Surf_excel (@DeepakK36442700) February 25, 2022

#GangubaiKathiawadiReview ???????????#GangubaiKathiawadi is the perfect example of worst casting this movie was ment to be for Vidya or deepika .. Alia looks like lost child — ????? (@Minimisetake) February 25, 2022

I slept through the movie #GangubaiKathiawadi bored me to death and Alia’s voice was annoying, like she had a frog in her throat. you can watch it on a streaming site someone already uploaded it ??? #AliaBhatt — Maha (@MahaAliRehman) February 25, 2022

Alia Bhatt is going all out to promote the film even on the release day, the video of her doing a tour of Mumbai in an open bus is going viral and netizens troll her brutally for the same. There are comments that reads that no matter how much she promotes the film, it's a flop. While there are some who are even spellbound by her performance and is calling her brilliant. Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi Movie Review: Alia Bhatt delivers a powerful performance in a film that has Bhansali style of Bollywood written all over it

Also Read - Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ranbir Kapoor's mom Neetu Kapoor REVIEWS Alia Bhatt's performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial film

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Alia Bhatt has worked immensely hard for this film and Bollywoodlife critic too praised Alia's honest performance and claimed that she has nailed it as Gangubai. Have you yet watched the film?. If yes don't forget to share your reviews in the comments box below.