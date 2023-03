Sara Ali Khan's latest release Gaslight is receiving rave responses from the audiences and they are hailing her as the best performer in the film. Gaslight is Sara' debut on OTT and it has been released on Disney Hotstar, and fans are sharing their reviews about the film and are calling it the most epic thriller ever. Sara and Vikrant Massey gets a thumbs up for their outstanding performances throughout. The cherry on the cake is Chiranganda Singh; she left the audiences stunned with her different nuances in the characters, and they wondered why she doesn't get such good roles as she is such a stellar performer. Over all, the film is a must-see if you enjoy the thriller genre. Also Read - Gaslight: Rahul Dev explains why the murder mystery is releasing on Disney+ Hotstar and not theatres [Exclusive]

#Gaslight is a perfect ENGAGING THRILLER right from start to end. Brilliant script with mixture of scary elements and surprising twists. Tight screenplay, Amazing performances by @SaraAliKhan @IChitrangda and @VikrantMassey.

⭐⭐⭐⭐ #GaslightReview #GaslightOnHotstar

#SaraAliKhan's best performance so far in #PavanKriplani's #Gaslight . Superb! Way to go, Sara. Something like this was bound to come and you have made it happen. This is revelation indeed!

#GaslightOnHotstar has been watched, and must say, #Sara's growth in the industry has been phenomenal. From Mukku to Rinku to Meesha, she has grown with each role and her range of characters been quite impressive

Sara Ali Khan, who made her Bollywood debut with , chose a very unusual way to mark her presence in Bollywood, and she has been making some unusual choices, some of which are impressive and bring her al the accolades and recognition and some of which are lessons for the actors, and her latest release, Gaslight, is unquestionably a winner for her.