Gehraiyaan starring , , Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The directorial talks about infidelity and from the critics the movie has received mixed reviews. However, netizens are not much happy with the film. Well, there are some really funny tweets taking a dig at the film’s storyline and a lot more. From being compared to porn to being called boring, netizens are surely not impressed with ’s production venture. But, one thing that everyone is praising is Deepika’s performance. Check out below what netizens have to say about Gehraiyaan… Also Read - Gehraiyaan movie review: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is a dark, engaging take on infidelity

A Twitter user wrote, “#GehraiyaanreviewAfter spending 148 minutes I felt nothing. There were few sparks here and there in the middle that's it. - @deepikapadukone is good so is @ananyapandayy but @SiddyChats was the best of the lot. Overall it is a major letdown.Boring #GehraiyaanOnPrime.” Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Asim Riaz to play Salman Khan’s younger brother; Mrunal Thakur REVEALS getting suicidal thoughts and more

#Gehraiyaanreview ⭐⭐

A netizen took a dig at makers for not giving credit to sea waves. The tweet read, “#GehraiyaanOnPrime is a very good film, but they haven't given credit to the star who has ample amount of screen time... ‘The sea waves’. #GehraiyaanReview.” Also Read - Deepika Padukone has RRR actor Jr NTR and Pushpa star Allu Arjun on her mind; here's what the Gehraiyaan star has on her wish list

A Twitter user called the film weird, “#Gehraiyaan is all about the word fucking no like seriously every dialogue either starts with it or ends with it....WEIRDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! . #GehraiyaanOnPrime #GehraiyaanReview.”

#Gehraiyaan is all about the word fucking?️??️ no like seriously every dialogue either starts with it or ends with it....WEIRDDDD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

A netizen shared a screenshot of his/her friend’s message where Gehraiyaan is compared to porn. Check out the hilarious tweet below...

The writing of the film is not being appreciated. A tweet read, “Ten minutes into gehraiyaan and the critic roshan in me is already making notes. The camera is aloof, distant for an intimate setting and the stylised edit is a bit slapdash. BUT the aargh writing, it needs a fixer upper!!!! #Gehraiyaan #GehraiyaanReview.” A Twitter user wrote, “Can somebody please explain me the ending of Gehraiyaa...and can anybody tell me what happened in those 2 years after that incident? #GehraiyaanOnPrime #gehraiyan #GehraiyaanReview #Gehraiyaan.”

Netizens have given their verdict and they are clearly not happy with the film.