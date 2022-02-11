Gehraiyaan movie review: Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday, Siddhant Chaturvedi starrer is a dark, engaging take on infidelity

Alisha (Deepika Padukone) and Karan (Dhairya Karwa) reconnect with Tia (Ananya Panday) years after their families parted ways in childhood, only for Alisha to instantly get swept away by Tia's boyfriend, Zain (Siddhant Chaturvedi)'s not-so-subtle approach