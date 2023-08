Amidst Dhai Kilo Ka Haath and Lord Shiva's teaching, here comes a touching tale of resilience. Ghoomer starring Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Shabana Azmi, Angad Bedi and more is directed by R Balki. He is touted to be one of the best directors in Bollywood who has churned out films like Paa, English Vinglish, Ki & Ka and many more. Ghoomer is his latest offering with Abhishek Bachchan and Saiyami Kher in the lead. Given that the nation is dwelling on Gadar 2 and OMG 2 mania, is Ghoomer worth watching? Read on to know. Also Read - Ghoomer Movie Review: Abhishek Bachchan's stellar act shines through in this sports drama

Movie Name: Ghoomer

Language: Hindi

Ghoomer cast: Abhishek Bachchan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, Shabana Azmi, and more

Genre: Sport Drama

Director: R Balki

Where to watch Ghoomer: Theatres

BL Verdict: 3 and a half stars

What is it about?

Ghoomer is a tale of a budding cricketer named Anina played by Saiyami Kher. She is a fabulous batsman who has dreamt of playing for India one day. All her hard work pays off and she is selected for the Indian Women's Cricket Team. But just two days before the team is about to take off to England, she meets with an accident and her dreams come shattering down. Her one hand is amputated and she is shaken to the core. On the other hand, there's former cricketer Padam Singh played by Abhishek Bachchan. He was among the finest of his time but luck did not sway his way and his cricketing career faded as quickly as it rose. He is now a drunkard leading a lonely life. But as their paths meet, Padam Singh takes it upon himself to revive Anina's career and train her to play the next series for team India. This time, not as a batter but as a bowler. There's another reason why he helps Anina but we won't give out any spoilers and no, it's not because he is in love with her!

What's hot?

The best and strongest part about Ghoomer is its story. It is gripping and engaging. It has all the emotions. It will make you cry, laugh, feel angry and even proud. It also brings out the patriotic in you as of course there's nothing that unites the country like cricket. It has been beautifully directed by R Balki and boasts of stellar performances by Saiyami Kher and Abhishek Bachchan. Ghoomer brings out the best in Saiyami Kher. Abhishek Bachchan brings a polished performance to Ghoomer. His nuanced performance is likeable even though he is a very rude coach. Shabana Azmi as a quirky grandmother who is also a cricket fanatic is quite cute. The background score by Amit Trivedi adds the feel to the story. The second part of the film is especially engaging. But the best comes in with Amitabh Bachchan's cameo as a commentator.

What's not?

The only thing that's not in favour of Ghoomer is that the first half is pretty slow. The story takes a little time to build. And not to forget, the story gets predictable after a point. There are a little over-the-top dramatic scenes that at times seem a little cliche. But these could be overlooked as otherwise, the film is pretty good.

BL Verdict

BollywoodLife gives Ghoomer three and a half stars. Watch this film in theatres to enjoy every bit of it.