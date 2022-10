Director: Eeshaan Surya

Cast: , ,

Rating: 3/5

Vishnu starrer Ginna directed by Eeshaan Surya has hit the screens today. The film also features Payal Rajput and Sunny Leone and creates good buzz with its trailer. Here is the review.

Intro:

The film revolves around a Tirupati guy named Ginna(Vishnu Manchu) who is a tent house owner but has huge debts. Meanwhile, his childhood friend Renuka(Sunny Leone) returns back to India. She is filthy rich and wants to marry Ginna. But Ginna loves Swathi(Payal Rajput). So, Ginna makes a plan with his friends to cheat Renuka in the name of love and loot her money. What happens next forms the crux.

What's hot?

Vishnu is impressive in his role. Same like his film , when it comes to the comedy part, Vishnu did a great job in this film also. He has worked so hard on the film and that is visible in his dances and fights. Payal Rajput has a limited role and she is good in that.

Sunny Leone gets a meaty part and performs well. Infact, the entire story is based on the Sunny Leone character and she carried it with ease. Senior actors Naresh and Suresh are good in their roles. Chammak Chandra is the highlight of the film and evoked good laughs. rocked as usual.

Writer 's story is routine but the director's narration is good. Music is average but the songs are well executed. Production values are decent and so is the editing. The choreography is amazing and village visuals and the backdrop has been nicely showcased by Chota K Naidu.

Though the film's story is old, it's narration and comedy that keeps you engaged in Ginna. Chammak Chandra's fun interactions with Sunny Leone have been designed so well. Vennela Kishore lifts the second half with his comedy totally. Fun, glamor and thrills in the second half are interesting. All this does not make the audience bored and there is a free flow of scenes.

What's not?

Initial few minutes of the hero's introduction and love story looks routine and takes time to enter the main plot. The main focus on the twist is established only at the interval point.

After the twist is revealed, the climax looks rushed. A more emotional angle in Sunny’s character would have made matters even better.

Verdict:

On the whole, Ginna is a fun horror ride which is packed with decent comedy and passable thrills. If you ignore first few minutes lag, the film is the well packed horror entertainer that gives a good time pass movie this weekend.