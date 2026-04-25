Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr try hard to lift a weak sequel

Bollywood's arranged-marriage formula is back. We tell you why rom-com Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 feels both predictable and outdated.

Director: Prasshant Jha

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr, Sudhir Pandey, Lillete Dubey, Govind Namdev, Vishwanath Chatterjee

Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Movie Review: In Prasshant Jha's things are easy to understand. The film revolves around Sunny, played by Avinash Tiwary. Sunny - a small-town guy - lives with his father Ram Sevak (Sudhir Pande) in Rishikesh. Also part of his family are brother Parshuram (Vishwanath Chatterjee), sister-in-law Sarika (Nayani Dixit) and Rudranarayan D'Costa (Rohit Chaudhary) who stays as a tenant, but is also Sunny's friend. Sunny struggles because is uneducated and earned bad reputation after he was dragged into a fake case. It is solely because of this reason that nobody wants to wed him. Meanwhile, Ginny (Medha Shankr) is based out of Delhi. Life hasn't been easy for her either. She has her own emotional baggage to deal with after her engagement was called off. Ginny meets several new prospects, but still finds it tough to move on. Pushed by their parents, both of them decide to meet each other, and quietly hide bits of their past to come across as the suitable match. The wedding happens without a hitch. However, things get messy when truth begins to slip out after marriage. The predicaments they have to face is what the story revolves around.

Director Prasshant Jha does an honest job in bringing to the viewers a love story. However, it comes across as both dated and low on spark. The chemistry between the lead - which is important in making the movie work - doesn't exist, and the whole thing leans too heavily on tired small-town stereotypes, making it feel forced and out of sync with today’s vibe. To be honest, if this film had hit theatres in early ’90s, it would have found better response. At present, when the viewers are exposed to international cinema and better plots, Ginny Weds Sunny 2 fails to keep them engaged. It wants to come across as modern and progressive, but ends up being a regular desi rom-com.

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