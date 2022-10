Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Satyadev, and Salman Khan starrer GodFather has hit the big screens today. The movie is a remake of the Malayalam film Lucifer. While remakes have not been getting a great response this year, everyone was eagerly waiting to know what response GodFather will get at the box office. Moviegoers are excited to watch GodFather and one of the reasons is Chiraanjevi and Salman Khan coming together for the first time. Many netizens have watched the film, and have posted their reviews on social media. Well, the movie has been getting a good response, Also Read - Salman Khan in GodFather, Ajay Devgn in RRR and more Bollywood stars who did cameos in South movies

Netizens can't stop praising Chiranjeevi's amazing performance and the fantastic music given by Thaman S. Check out the tweets below…

#GodFatherReview Good 1st Half ✅

Powerful 2nd Half ?@MusicThaman Bhayya Brought #Diwali Early on #Dasara All the BGM's are lit ???? Greatly Adapted by @jayam_mohanraja ❤️‍? Bossu....You are the King and King Maker (Swag and Style )#BossIsBack ? @KChiruTweets Anna ? — S S ARAVIND (@aravind3953) October 5, 2022

GodFather is an important film for Chiranjeevi as his last two releases Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy and Acharya, both failed to make a mark at the box office. So, it will be interesting to see what response GodFather will get at the box office.

According to advance booking and early occupancy, it is expected that the movie might collect Rs. 15 crore at the box office on day 1. But, it’s also a holiday today, so maybe there will be a boost in the evening shows. Let’s wait and watch.