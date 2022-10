Movie: Goodbye

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna

Director: Vikas Bahl

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Murtuza Iqbal

Vikas Bahl's Goodbye starring Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and other actors is all set to hit the big screens on 7th October 2022. The film's trailer grabbed everyone's attention and it looked like a slice-of-life movie with a perfect amount of comedy and emotions. Well, we didn't get to see Big B much in the promotions, but Rashmika went all out to promote the film and created a good-release buzz. So, is Goodbye worth your time and money, or saying goodbye to this film will be a good option? Find out in our review below…

What’s it about

Goodbye is about Harish ( ) and Gayatri ( ), and their kids played by Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati, Abhishekh Khan, and . After growing up, kids are living their own life away from their parents. One day Gayatri dies and this whole family comes together for her funeral. How this dysfunctional family deals with each other during this hard time forms the rest of the story…

What’s hot

is known for directing films like Queen, , and . While Queen and Super 30 were amazing movies, Shaandaar failed to impress the audience. With Goodbye, Vikas takes us on an emotional ride. In the first 20-25 minutes itself, tears will start rolling down your eyes. There are some light-hearted moments in the film, but those may just get a smile on your face for a few seconds before you once again go in the emotional zone.

Amitabh Bachchan is a legend and he once again proves that even at 79 he can carry a film on his shoulder. The megastar’s performance is simply amazing. A small spoiler here; in the second half there’s a scene, which for around 10 minutes only has Big B on the screen, but his performance is so good that you don’t even for a second feel bored. Exceptional!

Neena Gupta as Gayatri looks as fresh as a daisy in the film, and she will get a smile on your face whenever she appears on the big screen. Rashmika Mandanna makes her Bollywood debut with Goodbye and she has given a confident performance. Hindi moviegoers, who have seen her in Pushpa, will get to see a totally different Rashmika in Goodbye.

Pavail Gulati, Abhishekh Khan, and Sahil Mehta; all these actors have given very impressive performances. Elli AvrRam also leaves a mark and has scenes where she stands out. A special mention to ; he is wonderful in his extended cameo. After a very long time, a movie has come where all the actors have been given a very good scope to perform and all of them shine.

Apart from the performances; one more thing that impresses us a lot is the music of . The soulful songs will surely touch the right chords of your heart.

What’s not

When we talk about the negative aspects of Goodbye, the pace is something that comes to our mind first. The movie pace is very slow and that where sometimes, in a few scenes you might lose interest. Also, in the first half, some jokes just break the emotional connection, which disappoints a bit.

While Rashmika has given a good performance, her South Indian accent doesn’t go with the character. She plays the role of a girl who is born and brought up in Chandigarh and works in Mumbai. But, she speaks Hindi with a South Indian accent, and that’s one of the negative points of the film.

BL Verdict: Goodbye is not a Queen or a Super 30, but it’s not even a Shaandaar. Vikas Bahl takes us on an emotional roller-coaster with Amitabh Bacchan heading it with his fantastic performance. You can surely watch Goodbye at least once with your family and don't forget to carry some tissue boxes with you.

Ratings: 3/5