Grahan web series review: The underlying mystery keeps you hooked despite the Zoya Hussain-Pawan Malhotra show not always being on the money

32 years after the hotbed of the Sikh Riots, Bokaro, saw the community cut to pieces, an SIT team of top cops is sent from Ranchi to investigate the massacre and nab the culprits still at large a decision motivated by the state CM's suspicions over his opposition number. During the course of the investigation, Amrita Singh (Zoya Hussain) the head of the SIT team, finds undeniable incriminating evidence her father (Pawan Malhotra) in a totally different light, with a secret past life.