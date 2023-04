Movie: Gumraah

Release Date: April 7, 2023

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy

Director: Vardhan Ketkar

Where to watch: Theatres

South films have a great impact on the audience and on the cinema too making Hindi filmmakers inspired to remake movies for their market. Several films are being remade for years and very recently in 2023, we have seen Shehzada, Selfie, and Bholaa. Another remake added to the list is Gumraah starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur. The latest released murder mystery is a remake of the 2019 Tamil film Thadam. The film is inspired by true cases of murder cases involving two identical twins leaving investigating officers confounded and misleading them.

What is it about?

Investigating officer Shivani Mathur played by is assigned to investigate a murder case and in order to find the killer she finds a suspect Arjun Sehgal but later learns about 2nd suspect Sooraj Rana and both happen to be identical twins played by . While looking for evidence to know about the real murderer she is jumbled in puzzlement as all shreds of evidence match both suspects. Things get complicated for her and it is interesting to see who is the real killer. Gumraah is produced by T-Series and Cine 1 Studios.

Watch Gumraah movie trailer here

What's hot?

The second half of the murder mystery takes a gripping turn. The investigation starts and the case is muddled up between pieces of evidence of two identical twins. While things fall apart for the investigating officers it is engrossing to see how they deal when proof matches with both suspects. Mrunal Thakur aka Shivani Mathur is bewildered to know the truth and until the end, the only thing that will keep you hooked on the story is the curiosity to know who attempted the crime. Aditya Roy Kapur's acting playing a dual role will leave you impressed, Mrunal Thakur has delivered a great performance as an officer, and who has always amazed the audience with his acting continued to do the same with his role in the movie. Aditya Roy Kapur played a dual role for the first time and aced the role in two different characters and personalities. He has astounded as an innocent civil engineer and similarly, he has stunned in totally opposite role. Helmed by Vardhan Ketkar the direction is pleasing to the eyes and the background score is connecting with the story.

What’s not?

The first half is very slow-paced, the film starts with a murder, and as you want to know the end the makers have stretched the background story of the suspects too long. That could have been crisped for a shorter time making the film more connected with the audience. As you await to know the real suspect by the second half you will predict it already.

Verdict

With the evolution of OTT, the audience has limited their theater visits preferring to watch films in the comfort of their home. Their taste in the content has also changed. Gumraah makes a perfect OTT watch given the content suitable for digital space. However, if you are Aditya Roy Kapur or Mrunal Thakur fan then you can watch it in theaters for once only for their acting. However, the film did justice to the title misleading the officers till the end. Bollywood Life gives the film 2.5 stars.