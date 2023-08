Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan starrer Guns and Gulaabs released today on OTT platform. The Raj and DK directed show is set in the 90s world of crime and violence. It is the story of love, innocence with humour in the unpredictable town of Gulaabganj. This is the first Netflix web show of the leading duo.

Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK said in a statement, “This time we went back to our favourite territory... embracing the storytelling style of our earlier films (99, Shor In The City). And somewhere along this process, we found ourselves creating a genre mash in a pulpy, retro style.” The show released today and Twitter is all filled with amazing reviews of the film.

Guns and Gulaabs Twitter review

Netizens are happy with the story and the performances of the actors. One of the users wrote, “I earlier told you guys it will be a blockbuster series.Undoubtedly one of the best series this year. It’s a must watch! Streaming on #Netflix”

Trending Now

I earlier told you guys it will be a blockbuster series.Undoubtedly one of the best series this year. It’s a must watch!

Streaming on #Netflix

Review ????

#GunsAndGulaabs#salman #rajkumarrao @RajkummarRao pic.twitter.com/0sSnxwzAjA — The Last man?? (@MrCutCopypaste) August 18, 2023

Another user wrote, "#GunsandGulaabs brings together cops, criminals, and a generous dose of laughter. The ensemble cast nails it, making this crime drama an absolute delight! Streaming now on Netflix #RajkummarRao #GulshanDevaiah #DulquerSalmaan #AdarshGourav #SatishKaushik #Netflix"

People have also praised Dulquer Salmaan's Hindi tone. The user wrote, "Dulquer Salmaan cussing in Hindi is so cute but apart from that he did a decent job with his Hindi Dubbing. #GunsAndGulaabs"

Dulquer Salmaan cussing in Hindi is so cute ? but apart from that he did a decent job with his Hindi Dubbing. #GunsAndGulaabs pic.twitter.com/MuSoO45Zg8 — sreekanth (@EskayWrites) August 18, 2023

One of the users also wrote, "Started with the first episode and completely enthralled. Raj & DK are bloody amazing. Looks promising to be a classic."

Started with the first episode and completely enthralled. Raj & DK are bloody amazing. Looks promising to be a classic ? #GunsAndGulaabs pic.twitter.com/f9jPb8O6HC — Ashwin Kumar (@ashwin_kumarV) August 18, 2023

Watch the Guns and Gulaabs launch video:

The series also stars the late Satish Kaushik as the drug lord father Ganchi, frequent Raj & DK collaborator Ashmith Kunder, and Pooja Gor.