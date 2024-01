Mahesh Babu starrer new movie Guntur Karam is out in theatres now. The Trivikram movie has been one of the most anticipated ones. Guntur Kaaram is an action drama movie which is having a Sankranthi special release. It has a family drama to the core which is why they are targeting a family audience. And fans have been watching Guntur Kaaram in theatres right now as you speak. And at the same time, they have been sharing reviews online. Check out the Guntur Kaaram Twitter Review below...

Guntur Kaaram movie review: Netizens unhappy with Mahesh Babu movie?

Mahesh Babu has joined hands with Trivikram after 14 years with Guntur Kaaram. Fans are watching the movie. Mahesh Babu is winning hearts with his suave look and avatar. His action sequences, massy dialogues have impressed fans as well. However, it seems the audience is not too happy with the story and the direction of Trivikram. They have slammed him for poor writing and repeating the same family drama in his movie. Fans seem disappointed with the script and have called out the makers for the same.

A few of them have mentioned the movie being a sequel to Trivikram's movie Agnyaathavaasi starring Pawan Kalyan and Khushbu. One of the netizens called out and gave out a spoiler sharing that it focuses more on the relationship between mother and son duo. Have a look at the reactions to Guntur Kaaram here:

Fully satisfied@urstrulyMahesh One man show

& Remaining characters andaru baga chesaru. Trivikram eppudu single story line extend chestharu & it's worked very Well.@MusicThaman Decent job & Songs on screen Excellent vachay.

Thank you Team @GunturKaaram#GunturKaaram — Spyder (@Exile__Prince) January 12, 2024

#GunturKaaram ⭐️⭐️ Outdated story. Decent music. Bad VFX. Unnecessary action. Whenever Dir loses the track, he ads a song or comedy.#MaheshBabu sticks to his typical Action, drama, dance template. Lead actress is a waste. — Jagat Joon (@jagatjoon12) January 12, 2024

Out and out mass movie

Babu dancing ??

Trivikram thaman dhebbesina babu performance peaks ?❤️‍?#RamanaGadiRampage #GunturKaaram — Hariishuuu (@Hariishuu) January 12, 2024

Dum masala, mawa enthaina, kurchi madathapetti, nakkileesu golusu asal big screen meeda Paisa vasool ???#GunturKaaram @urstrulyMahesh ?? — Erri speed ?️ (@truly_srikanth) January 12, 2024

I wanted to like the movie so bad ☹️☹️#GunturKaaram — Andaru manolle bro (@tigerr_muthuvel) January 12, 2024

Actual review- AVERAGE !! Meme page -FLOP ANNA!! THERE IS NO STORY ANNA!! Babu fans review- -> BIGGEST PLUS POINT FOR THE GUNTUR KAARAM IS BABU’S SCREEN PRESENCE -> 48 YEAR OLD AND STILL RULING BOX LIKE A KING WITH HIS CHARM ??#GunturKaaram pic.twitter.com/MTbLwCFX0P — Karthikeya chowdary (@CrazyKarthikeya) January 12, 2024

Emotional climax ??

Overall SLN type product

babu a laagali

families ki nachidi ankuntuna #GunturKaaram — 28 (@urztrulyRaj) January 12, 2024

#GunturKaaram #GunturKaaramReview

Naaku ayithey agv ey better anipinchindhi ? assalu bale

Oka vela #MaheshBabu? kanaka ee movie theyyaka ppyi untye inka gettiga rasevadni pic.twitter.com/rIKTQ4rMij — THE REVIEWSBLOGER (@Reviews_bloger2) January 12, 2024

Definitely Last Combo for Mahesh & @MusicThaman. Not even 1% contribution from his end. Trivikram aithe @hegdepooja ledu ani writing lite tiskunadu emo.#GunturKaaaram #GunturKaaramBookings #GunturKaaramReview — Karthik Rachapudi (@RKarthik69) January 12, 2024

2024 Theatre experience movie

1. #GunturKaaram

1st movie 1st rod

My rating 1.5/5 only for Babu #GunturKaaramReview — KHムDムR (@ikhadarkhan) January 12, 2024

#GunturKaaramReview basically a love story between a mother and her son. You will understand and wish to rewatch it again and again after your show #GunturKaaram — Pokiri Cult ? (@Saikuma44112568) January 12, 2024

Expected. As usually 2.75/5

Bad writing

Bad story

Bad dialogues

Bad screenplay

There's no scope for performance for anyone except Mahesh Sir & Prakash Sir.#GunturKaaramReview https://t.co/OTMTd2VMJ0 — K I N G ? (@iam_nagendra95) January 12, 2024

#GunturKaaram is not an average flick. It's outright & ridiculously bad. Never ever expected this from the movie team. Trivikram literally took everything & everyone for granted & shot whatever bullshit he had scribbled on spot in the sets. It's so, so bad. #GunturKaaramReview — ???? ?????? (@nenokkadine_23) January 12, 2024

MB energy

MB slang

MB dance

MB old song scene

Kurchi madatha songs?

Nakilishu golusu song?

Last 3 dailogues bagunai BO Em lagina MB ye lagali#GunturKaaramReview — RAMana Gadu (@prasannacherry) January 12, 2024

Second half done ? #Mahesh Anna hardwork & Dance is too good ❤️?#Trivikram take a break & come out of your comfort zone?? Finally #GunturKaaram lo Guntur vundi kaani spicy miss ayyindhi ?? ? Totally Disappointed? — ManOfMassesNTR (@DontMessWithNTR) January 12, 2024

Fans stuff etla aindi ra movie..?

Gattiga ariche moments movie motham lo 10 kuda levu..

BGM rotta.. Movie rotta..

Em movie tisav ra guruji?@urstrulyMahesh

Nuvvu tappa ah movie lo em ledhu anna..❤️?#GunturKaaram — Cult_Fan (@U_V_Sunny) January 12, 2024

To all #MaheshBabu Fans

If something bad happens then definitely next thing will be the best?

Ee #ssmb29 tho Pan world jathini mingudham??

Follow @CineCritique264 for genuine movie reviews?

Rep #Saindhav review tho vastham

~Mee Cine critique#GunturKaaram#MaheshBabu? — Cine Critique (@CineCritique264) January 12, 2024

#poojahegde laughing from corner thanking #GunturKaaram team for moving her out.; — N@v@neeth (@NavaneethPorika) January 12, 2024

I am a huge fan of @urstrulyMahesh #GunturKaaram #attarintikidaredi adakunte #Trivikram garu variety movies teesevallemo Attarintiki Daredi

Son of satyamurthy

AAa

Agnyathavaasi

Ala vaikuntapurramulo

And

Guntur Kaaram Ade Katha

Ade theru

Ave characters

Ade climax — Dattu ane nenu (@itsmedattu) January 12, 2024

What the hell going on @GunturKaaram I never thought @urstrulyMahesh

will get a such type mov@Trivikram_Fans - what happened?@MusicThaman ?? Disheartened ?? All the best for next movie @urstrulyMahesh#GunturKaaram — Kalluri Yaswanth Kumar (@Yaswanth1506) January 12, 2024

Apart from Mahesh Babu, Guntur Kaaram also stars Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramya Krishnan, Jayaram, Prakash Rah and Jagapathi Babu. S Radha Krishna has produced the movie under the banner of Haarika & Hassine Creations. Manoj Paramahamsa and P. S. Vinod have handled the cinematography. Thaman S has given the music to the Trivikram-directed new movie.