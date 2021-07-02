Haseen Dillruba movie review: Taapsee Panuu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane are 'haseen', but the script and direction hardly match their efforts

Rani Kashyap (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (Vikrant Massey) enter an arranged marriage, but no sooner than they tie the knot, that all hope of a budding romance is quickly snuffed out. Enter Neel (Harshvardhan Rane), Rishu's cousin, who's dashing, handsome, charming and everything else that Rani's been looking for in her dream man. But when Rishu is pronounced dead, all suspicion leads to Rani and her absconding lover, Neel.