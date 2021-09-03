Helmet movie review: Aparshakti Khurana-Pranutan Bahl starrer puts the 'comedy' into condoms but also reminds us they're no funny business

After Rupali (Pranutan Bahl)'s father (Ashish Vidyarthi) rejects Lucky (Aparshakti Khurana) as a prospective groom for his daughter due to his status, the latter enlists Sultan (Abhishek Banerjee) and Minus (Ashish Verma) to help him steal boxes of supplies from a truck they believe contains electronic items as get-rich-quick plan. What they don't expect is the boxes to be filled with condoms. Lucky now has to think smart and quick or risk losing Rupali forever.