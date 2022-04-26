Heropanti 2 starring Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and is all set to hit the big screens on 29th April 2022. The trailer and the songs of the movie have received a good response, and now, everyone is keen to know how the film will be. Umair Sandhu, who is a member of the overseas Censor Board, recently watched the film and took to social media to share his review of the film. Read on to know what he has to say about Ahmed Khan’s directorial… Also Read - Shah Rukh Khan’s new Mannat name plate costs a BOMB; one can buy a luxurious car with it [Exclusive]

He shared on Instagram, "On the whole, Heropanti 2 is a typical masala entertainer which scores high on action and performances from Tiger Shroff & Nawazuddin Siddiqui. With focus on entertainment, the film is without a doubt, the best action film to come out of Bollywood in 2022. It has all the merits to hit the jackpot. At the box office, it will be lapped up by the masses on the account of its masala quotient. Tara Sutaria is totally miscast. She is irritating sometimes. Overall full on paisa vasool film. Masses will go gaga. 3.5 stars."

While the first trailer of Heropanti 2 had received a decent response, the second trailer, which was released recently, got a fantastic response. Tiger shared the second trailer and wrote, “Asli Heropanti logo ko jeetne mein hai, aagaya hai Babloo aap logo ka dil jeetne #Heropanti2Trailer2, out now https://bit.ly/Heropanti2OfficialTrailer2 #SajidNadiadwala‘s #Heropanti2 Directed by @khan_ahmedasas.”

Well, Heropanti 2 won’t be getting a solo release. The movie will be clashing with , , and starrer Runway 34. The promotions of both the films are going on in full swing, so it will be interesting to see which film will win this box office race. However, let’s see if Runway 34 and Heropanti 2 will be able to sail through the storm of Yash starrer KGF: Chapter 2.