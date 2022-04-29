Heropanti 2 movie review: Tiger Shroff's charisma can't save this action abomination on harmful steroids

Movie: 2

Heropanti 2 Cast: Tiger Shroff, , Tara Sutaria, , Zakir Hussain

Heropanti 2 Director: Ahmed Khan

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Russel D'Silva

Tiger Shroff has more than forged his stronghold as an all-out action moviestar in Hindi cinema, probably a first where a Bollywood hero has carved his forte as an action icon and nothing else. What's more, Tiger is comfortable with this tag, fully aware of his strengths and limitations. His critics fan say what they want, his fan-following and box-office numbers speak for themselves and it's nothing short of hypocritical to enjoy 1-note fare by Stallone, Schwarzenegger, Diesel, Rock, Van Damme, Norris, Seagal, Keanu, but be dismissive of a homegrown actor who's carefully and with painstaking efforts also left his mark in the same genre. That being said, even diehard aficionados of the aforementioned icons turned their noses up at obvious their dus, and it can't be any different for Tiger Shroff fans when he delivers , Baaghi 3 or Heropanti 2.

Laila (Nawazuddin Siddiqui) is a dreaded name in the world of cyber crime, hell bent in looting a chain of Indian banks in one swift move. The only person standing in his way is hacker extraordinaire Babloo (Tiger Shroff).

What's hot

Tiger Shroff moves like a gazelle, contorts himself like a snake, and strikes like an actual Tiger. Add his nimble dance movies, chiselled looks, macho persona and vastly improved dialogue delivery, and you have the complete package. Sadly, that package, too, can't save Heropanti 2 from plummeting to the depths of unfathomable absurdity. The only other highlights are A. R. Rahman's Dafa Kar song and a few moments during a pre-climax action sequence in a Shaolin Temple and the sequence during the climax when Tiger endeavours to stop Nawazuddin Siddiqui – only some moments though, not even the entire sequence.

What's not

It's be pointless and a neverending exercise in futility to point out every ridiculously atrocious thing in Heropanti 2, so allow me to cut to the chase by summing it up. There's no explanation for Tiger being an expert martial artist along with being an ace hacker despite the two skill-sets rarely flowing in sync. There's neither head-nor-tail logic behind Nawazuddin Siddiqui's criminal empire and why the Indian government fears him so much and more so why only Babloo can stop him.

The emotional ties between Babloo and other characters like his friends or mother Amrita Singh seem so fake and staged and schmaltzy that they could prove injurious to diabetics. Carrying ear mufflers wouldn't be a bad idea to save yourself from Tata Sutaria's screeches. The back story given and big reveal for Babloo can be seen from miles away. Molesting a man only because he's a man and has a good physique is considered normal behavior. The concept of narrative flow seems alien to Director Ahmed Khan and his vision for the action set pieces fail to ever reach fruition if they were ever conceptualised and not set up on a hope and prayer in the first place.

BL Verdict

Heropanti is not even laughably bad. It's just a meandering mess, overflowing with all brawn, no brains, and the brawn, too, being unable to derive some semblance of adrenaline-junkie pleasure. Tiger Shroff is amazing at what he does and is improving with each film, but he seriously needs to let go of filmmakers who're trying to piggyback on his stardom and charism since they don't have the first clue about directing a film. I'm going with 1.5 out of 5 stars.