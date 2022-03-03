Hey Sinamika starring , , and has hit the big screens today. It’s a Tamil film and the trailer had impressed one and all. Even the songs have received a good response, and everyone is praising Aditi’s dance moves in the film. While the movie has received a mixed response from the critics, netizens have loved it and they are praising Dulquer, Aditi, and Kajal’s performance in it. Hey Sinamika marks the directorial debut of choreographer Brindha Gopal. Also Read - Trending South News Today: Ajith's Valimai box office collection beats Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Rashmika Mandanna names her sweetest co-star and more

A netizen tweeted, "#HeySinamika @BrindhaGopal1 's directorial debut is a feel good emotional,chic film on a complicated love story post marriage. #DQ is fine, it belongs to @aditiraohydari & @MsKajalAggarwal who hog the show. @anustylist costumes give it a rich look. But run time need to be trimmer."

A fan of Kajal Aggarwal is all praises for the actress, "#heysinamika excellent movie!! What a comeback for queen #KajalAggarwal #DQ is superb. #mammokka 's #bheeshmaparavam also getting decent reports. Congratulations."

A Twitter user shared, “So many laughs, so many whistles, so many tears Hey Sinamika!” One more netizen tweeted, “#HeySinamika -A feel Good Entertainer Movie -@BrindhaGopal1 madam really doing great job -DOP, Music superb -@dulQuer nailed it again -What a comeback from @MsKajalAggarwal mam -Lovely performance by @aditiraohydari 7.5/10.”