HIT - The First Case Review: Rajkummar Rao's cop persona and edge-of-the-seat suspense win fans over; netizens say, 'POWER-PACKED' [View Tweets]

Besides Rajkumaar Rao and the suspense, those who've watched the original Hit the First Case in Telugu, starring Vishwak Sen, have also commended Director Sailesh Kolanu for how he's pulled off the Hindi remake of his own film