HIT: The First case, starring Rajkumaar Rao and Sanya Malhotra, has released in theatres today, Friday, 15th July. The movie has received quite a good response from both critics and moviegoers, with particular praise being reserved for how Rajkummar Rao has nailed his persona as a cop as also for the edge-of-the-seat suspense, while those who've watched the original Hit the First Case in Telugu, starring Vishwak Sen, have also commended Director Sailesh Kolanu for how he's pulled off the Hindi remake of his own film. Meanwhile, viewers have found Sanya Malhotra pleasing to the eye as always. Also Read - Shamshera star Ranbir Kapoor opens up about being labelled a casanova and cheater; says, 'People bitch about me but don't know my perspective'

HIT the First Case movie review: Best fan reactions on Twitter

So, without further ado, check out the best fan reactions to the Bollywood adaptation of HIT - The First Case, starring and Sanya Malhotra, and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, who also had helmed the original Telugu version by the same title, in the movie's Twitter review below: Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu remains UNBEATABLE at the top as she trumps the Most Popular Telugu actress list again beating Pooja Hegde, Sai Pallavi and others

Saw the movie #HITTheFirstCase at @NovoCinemas in Doha.

Awesome performance by @RajkummarRao.

Good thriller movie in recent times. Keeps you engaged & involved throughout.

?Direction by @KolanuSailesh.

Nice to see @SanjayNarveka13 on screen after long time. https://t.co/yAKPPLN76p — Mahatisagar M. Shaha (@MAHATISAGAR) July 14, 2022

#HITTheFirstCase interval: Sabse badhia baat ye hai ki original movie ki serious tone yahan bhi barkarar hai.... Rajkummar Rao and his acting skills are awesome.

I'm enjoying it ? — Krish Kumar (@movieverse_yt) July 15, 2022

#HITTheFirstCase review: That's how you should remake an excellent crime thriller movie??

Rajkummar Rao, bhai ye batao ki ye banda kabhi bekaar acting karta bhi hai kya.

Overall a good to watch suspense movie chahe original HIT dekhi ho ya nahi. — Krish Kumar (@movieverse_yt) July 15, 2022

#HITTheFirstCase Film Review Hits The Bulls Eye⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ @RajkummarRao is so much entrenched in his character that you virtually start chasing the villain along with him?Bravo? @KolanuSailesh for Suspenseful Momentum @sanyamalhotra07 ? @kuldeeprathor9 @TSeries @DilRajuProdctns pic.twitter.com/4MDoW0g3Ij — HEMANT SANGANEE (@HemantSanganee) July 15, 2022

HIT the First Case movie review: Few Negative Twitter reactions

#HitTheFirstCase just like #Forensic is a remake of an average thriller that attempts to make itself unique with minor tweaks but absolutely crumbles in a lacklustre and shabby climax! #RajkummarRao being exceptional but he can’t rescue the sinking ship ? — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) July 15, 2022

#HITTheFirstCase Interval : sabke liye nahi he ye movie Vikram movie jese vibe deti he but in more realistic way han thoda slow feel horahi he movie but engaging he

1time watch lekin sabke liye nahi he #rajkumarrao acting best?? (serious) review ayega yt channel link in bio ? — Pulpo_TV (@Pulpo_TV) July 15, 2022

Have you watched the Hindi version of HIT the First Case yet? If yes, then tweet us @bollywood_life and let us know your thoughts on the film. Also Read - After Rohman Shawl and Sushmita's family, former IPL Chairman's son Ruchir REACTS on father's relationship with the Aarya star: 'His life, his decision'