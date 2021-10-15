Movie: Honsla Rakh

Honsla Rakh Cast: Shehnaaz Gill, Diljit Dosanjh, and Sonam Bajwa

Honsla Rakh Director: Amarjit Singh Saron

Where to Watch: In Theatres (excluding Maharashtra and Kerala)

Review by: Kritika Vaid Also Read - Honsla Rakh: Shehnaaz Gill’s smiling pictures from the sets will melt your heart!

The much-awaited movie of Shehnaaz Gill, , and Sonam Bajwa ‘Honsla Rakh’ has finally arrived at the big screens on October 15, and what a fun film to watch. Also Read - Honsla Rakh Movie Review: Netizens rally behind Shehnaaz Gill; hail her as 'The Next Big Thing'

What's it about

Honsla Rakh is Diljit Dosanjh’s daring film where he presents a beautiful performance of a father (Yanky Singh), who raised his son all by himself when his wife Shehnaaz Gill (Sweety) left him after giving birth. Apart from daddy duties, Yanky loves partying but had to avoid it as his son Shinda Grewal (Honsla) said no! See, how their bond is. This is the first time ever, we see Diljit’s major roles with a young boy. The father-son duo is remarkable! They are buddies and share a strong relationship. In fact, Yanky is someone who doesn’t have friends and loves playing with his son. There's something about Diljit, he is genuinely funny and people really like him. They listen to his songs on loop and watch his movies over and over again, ensuring they break box-office records. Also Read - Honsla Rakh Movie Review: Shehnaaz Gill in her debut film is a treat for all fans – here’s all that Shehnaazians can expect

What's hot

It's cheesy and predictable! The film balances its drama with plenty of laugh-out-loud moments to keep a constant stream of humour coming in, and never drifting from its plot. Though the entire plot became a little obvious through the trailer, Honsla Rakh still manages to keep you engaged till the very last frame through a runtime of two hours and twenty-five minutes. The film is positive, simplistic, and despite its share of melodrama in the second half, it never loses its brisk pace.

Director Amarjit Singh Saron has used Diljit's comic timing to the hilt. Diljit is a natural actor, and it was a good decision to give him the spotlight. He is also one of the producers of Honsla Rakh.

All our eyes were on Shehnaaz Gill! As soon as she enters, a personal connection was felt because we know (the audience had come for her). She looks beautiful. A back story is shown when Diljit and Shehnaaz were a couple. Shehnaaz’s character Sweety was not happy with her life and their unplanned child. Also, what she aimed in her life is again a funny story. Now, when we have Shehnaaz and Diljit sharing screen space, you expect the film to be romantic. The director doesn't disappoint you on this count. He takes you back to the old days when Yanky and Sweety were a happy married couple. Shehnaaz wins hearts and makes her fans fall in love with her again. She deserves so much more recognition; she is not only effortlessly beautiful, but so talented.

So far so good. Now we are introduced to a yoga instructor, Sonam Bajwa (Jasmine). As Yanky was finding for a partner to get settle with, he couldn’t control himself to get in touch with a hot and gorgeous girl. In the starting, Diljit’s character jokes ‘lasagna ke ander mooli wale paranthe’ as he wants to find a ‘foreigner mummy’ for Honsla. The makers have shared an important message in the film which we would also like to highlight. When Jasmine didn’t give any attention to Yanky, he started following her, moreover, he stalked and of course, it is a crime. We are glad that the film didn’t promote it instead, showed the audience what happens to a person who stalks.

As expected, Jasmine falls for Yanky, but there’s something that needs to be discussed before she takes the final leap of faith. The film picks a contemporary urban story with characters that will appeal to modern mindsets and crafts a conventional entertainer out of it.

Coming back to Shinda Grewal’s acting, he has been super cute in the film. His dialogues and performance get a new fan base. The makers have chosen the cutest kid to feature in the film. 's younger son’s smile makes hearts melt.

What's not

There is a tip before watching the film: Don’t expect much, it’s a light comic love story with a pinch of family drama.

BL Verdict

Punjabi film’s content doesn’t attract a wider audience, however, in this film, the makers have tried their best that Honsla Rakh is discussed at the national level and people get to connect with it.