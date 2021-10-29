Hum Do Hamare Do Review: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon’s family dramedy has its heart in the right place

Movie: Hum Do Hamare Do Also Read - When birthday boy Ayushmann Khurrana gave up on his Bollywood career and started playing at college gigs

Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah

Director: Abhishek Jain

Release Date: October 29, 2021

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Review by: Vineeta K Tiwari

For every individual, their family is the most important part of their lives. One can go to any lengths to protect them, take care of them and nurture the relationships within the kin. While we cannot choose our family, like we choose friends, ever wondered what would it be like to have the power to pick and choose one? To pick people you really click with? To have all the people in your fold, that fit your definition of ‘ideal’? Director Abhishek Jain’s film Hum Do Hamare Do tries to take audience through a journey where one explores the complexities of what makes a truly, happy, perfect family.

What it’s about?

Hum Do Hamare Do revolves around Dhruv Shikhar (Rajkummar Rao), a dhaba worker-turned-entrepreneur, who falls in love with Anya (Kriti Sanon), a freelance blogger. Theirs is a typical love story where boy meets girl, falls in love and start dreaming and planning about a sweet happy family of their own. But their idea of the perfect family doesn’t match. Dhruv is an orphan and has known nothing about family means while Anya, who experienced a tragic incident as a child, values family over everything else. But Dhruv cannot risk the chance of losing Anya just because he doesn’t have a family. And thus his Dhaba-owner - Puroshattam Mishra (Paresh Rawal), now living in an old-age home and his long-lost girlfriend Deepti Kashyap (Ratna Pathak Shah) - now a widow, come into the picture. Theirs has been a story of unrequited love, made complex by unresolved conversations. These long-lost lovers, who are united again by destiny, oops Dhruv, agree to play parents to him, so that he can impress and marry Anya. But will this result in not just Dhruv but these oldies find love and more importantly, a family as well?

Watch the Hum Do Hamare Do trailer here:

What’s Hot

One of the key aspects that make Hum Do Hamare Do such an important watch is that without getting preachy, it shows you the importance of not taking anything in life for granted in a fun way. You might have a dad's bickering or mom's melodrama a part of your life because of where you were born, but someone out there could only experience them in the movies or worst, never at all. With Rajkummar's sincerity and Kriti's cheerfulness, the film takes no time in establishing that it is going to be a lovely watch. However, it's with the full-time entry of Ratna and Paresh that the monotony breaks and you know you are in for some real entertainment. The two senior actors are a breath of fresh air in Hum Do Hamare Do. There's chemistry, fun, and a lot of maturity in their performances, almost like the bond that most mom-dads share - constant bickering but immense love that they shy away from expressing to each other. At one point, Deepti tells Dhruv that "Yeh rishte bahot nazuk hote hain, unhe jhoot ki buniyaad par nahin banana chahiye. Ek baar toot jaye toh phir jodna bahot mushkil hota hain" while Purshottam confesses to Dhruv, "Pyaar toh aise hi kiya jata hai na - dil phaad ke kiya jata hai. Hum dus saal uske sheher me rahe par baat karne ki himmat hi juta nahi paye, tum woh ho jo hum banna chahte the lekin kabhi bann nahi payi…”.

The drama unfolds and the lovers face a tough time but what's a love story where there's not some family drama? Kriti and Rajkummar do what the story could never let them do in Bareilly Ki Barfi - look pretty as a couple. For Rajkummar, even his 'achi lagti hai mujhe' has the simplicity of the world, and for Kriti, it's the honesty with which she smiles and cries at the same time. Together, they look lovely make for a perfect casting! However, it's the effortlessness introduced by Ratna and Paresh that wins your heart in one go. They remind you of the sincerity of Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao from Badhaai Ho.

What’s Not

Hum Do Hamare Do might not be a technically perfect film with not-so-regular punches and laughter moments for everyone, but its heart is in the right place.

BL Verdict:

The Maddock team once again brings a story that can be easily enjoyed with your family – Hum Do Hamare Do is the perfect Diwali entertainer with some reality, enough drama, and a lot of fun.

Stars: 3