Ikka Review: A gripping courtroom clash powered by Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna

Ikka Review: Director Siddharth P Malhotra brings Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna face-to-face in a courtroom battle that is an interesting blend of drama and intense moments. The big question is does Ikka keep you hooked till the end? Read out review to get the answer.

Ikka Review: A gripping courtroom clash powered by Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna

Ikka Review: Ikka brings together two great performers. Both have very different screen presence. Sunny commands attention due to his larger-than-life persona. Akshaye Khanna leaves a lasting impact with subtle expressions, smirks and piercing looks. Watching these two lock horns in a courtroom is easily one of the film's biggest highlights. Sunny Deol plays Arjun Mehra, an unbeaten defence lawyer who has earned massive fame and respect by taking up impossible cases. He gets a solid introduction. Right in his first scene, he grabs your attention. While delivering a speech, he asks the guests to imagine a speeding car running over three people. The verdict seems obvious. But then he changes the question. What if it was a truck instead of a car? Does the law treat both drivers the same? Through this argument, he explains how the poor are invariably treated in an unfair way. His belief is simple - "Hum court mein jeetne ke liye nahi, haqq ke liye ladte hain." That line explains his character perfectly.

At home, things aren't easy either. Avantika (Dia Mirza) gets worried after seeing her young daughter Samaira bleed. Samaira is later diagnosed with cancer. It adds an emotional layer to the story. Then comes Akshaye Khanna as industrialist Shouryamann Gour. He has a troubled history with Arjun but now wants him to fight his case. The two come face-to-face within the first 20 minutes. Arjun makes it clear that only a miracle can make him take the case. Shouryamann isn't bothered. He confidently says Arjun's winning record will stay intact because he is "f***ing innocent."

As the trial progresses, the case doesn't appear as just another legal case for Arjun. It gets personal. Reason? His daughter is caught in the middle. One of the film's strongest courtroom moments comes when Soma's boyfriend Abhimanyu makes a vile remark about her. Instead of arguing the facts, he attacks her character, saying women like her "go from bar to bed and bed to bar." That's when Arjun finally loses his temper. Until then, he stays calm. This angst makes the scene extremely powerful.

Tillotama Shome's character Madhura Banerjee is one of the most relatable characters in Ikka. She isn't a lawyer, but also a wife and a caring mother. Tillotama looks real as she strikes a balance between her personal and professional life. There are sequences wherein she is seen cooking, managing the house, even as she talks about the case with colleagues. There's even a scene where she slips while rushing to the court. It's a tiny moment, but it adds to the realism.

Dia Mirza fits her role perfectly as a caring wife and a loving mother. She brings warmth to the character and makes every emotional scene feel natural, even though the script doesn't give her much to do.

Althea Kaushal's story keeps throwing surprises your way. Just when you think you've figured things out, the film changes direction. Yes, it could have been shorter. At 140 minutes, it overstays its welcome, and a few twists feel unnecessary. But it still manages to keep you hooked. Director Siddharth P. Malhotra doesn't reinvent the courtroom drama. He plays it safe, and for the most part, it works. The film may not deliver explosive moments, but it doesn't disappoint either.

One of the biggest strengths is Sunny Deol. He plays a lawyer who believes in fighting for justice, not just winning cases. That's not easy to sell, but Sunny makes you believe it. He's surprisingly restrained here and lets his performance do the talking. The story slowly shifts its focus to Arjun Mehra, who gets plenty of powerful courtroom moments. Dia Mirza is sincere as his wife, but her role feels underwritten. Tillotama Shome is convincing as the anxious government lawyer and brings a sense of realism to the part. Akshaye Khanna is in top form. From his cold stares to his sarcastic smile, he owns every scene he's in. Even with an odd-looking wig, he delivers a performance that's hard to ignore.

Watch Ikka for Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna. Their courtroom face-offs are easily the film's biggest strength. They bring out the best in each other. This is precisely why both should be doing more projects together.

Rating: 3.5

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

