Indian Police Force, Rohit Shetty's mega OTT project has released on Amazon Prime Video. The web series is the latest addition to the filmmakers' cop universe already boasting of Singham, Simmba, Sooryavanshi. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi amongst others, the 7 episode series boasts of high voltage action. Expectations have been high. But does Rohit Shetty succeed in his maiden OTT attempt? Does Indian Police Force give you an experience as riveting as other Indian web series of the same genre? Read BollywoodLife review of Indian Police Force to find out. Also Read - Golmaal 5 to happen sooner than expected? Indian Police Force director Rohit Shetty shares exciting details

What is the Indian Police Force all about?

Indian Police Force is about Kabir Malik (Sidharth Malhotra), from Delhi Police, and his colleagues' mission to catch hold of a terrorism mastermind and Indian Mujahideen Zarar aka Haider (Mayyank Taandon). Kabir's team comprising Tara Shetty (Shilpa Shetty), Vikram Bakshi (Vivek Oberoi), Rana (Nikitin Dheer) and Jagtap (Sharad Kelkar) chases him through Delhi, Jaipur, Goa, and Dhaka. Their losses and triumphs along the way, as they cut their way through the politics of injustice, hate and manipulation is what this seven episode web series is all about. Also Read - How Sidharth Malhotra's fate changed after Kiara Advani came into his life

Web series review: Indian Police Force

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari, Sharad Kelkar

Director: Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash

Genre: Action thriller

Release date: January 19, 2024

Streaming platform: Amazon Prime Video

Number of Episodes: 7



Rating : 3.5 out of 5

What's hot?

Ample action, chasing, car crashing, and goon bashing... all the tropes of a Rohit Shetty creation is an integral part of all the episodes in this series. Indian Police Force is made at a large scale, just like a big screen extravaganza. The casting is great and Shetty again shows how to bring together an ensemble and yet not force them into the frame. All characters have just enough screen time to appear relevant to the plot. Sidharth Malhotra appears to be in his zone. With Shershaah, Mission Majnu and now Indian Police Force, Sid was at home with the genre. Shilpa Shetty is a natural and Vivek Oberoi effortless. Shweta, Nikitin, Sharad and Mukesh Rishi complement the storyline with their well enacted parts. Mayyank as the extremist succeeds in the attempt at establishing how gullible Indian youth is manipulated to become a threat to their own nation.

Special mention to Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash for swimming against the tide and refraining from targetting a community. At no point does it demonize a particular religion and rather maintains throughout that a terrorist and all those who kill innocents in the name of god are nothing but 'ch****as'. Half a star extra for having the dum to paint the right and real picture.

The BGM score suits the mood of the scenes and has the favour of Rohit Shetty creation. The cinematography is slick raising the bar for actioners on OTT.

What's not?

The web series starts slow and catches your interest only after the third episode. So you'd need some patience there. There are too many flashback moments that suddenly cut to the present that you may really have to focus to follow. It could have been more seamless and smooth. The web series with a name like the Indian Police Force does show us how the police force operates but it doesn't leave us with any deep emotion about them. For a cop drama it lacks the thrill that keeps you hooked and at the edge from one episode to the next.

Verdict: Indian Police Force is a decent addition to Rohit Shetty's cop universe. This seems to be just the first part of more chapters to come and we are sure Shetty will only get bigger and better here on.