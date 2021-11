The highly-anticipated courtroom drama, Jai Bhim featuring in the lead role is all set to premiere tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video. While the trailer has garnered rave reviews and fans are waiting to catch this intriguing venture, some of the lucky fraternity watched the film during a special screening and were floored by Suriya's impeccable performance. Filmmakers like PS Mithran, Rathna Kumar and others called Jai Bhim, Suriya's best performance till date. Here are their tweets... Also Read - Suriya to reunite with the director who gave him the identity of an actor after two long decades – view amazing post

Saw #JaiBhim movie a month back. I was gasping for breath towards the end. It made me sleepless. To me this is Actor @Suriya_offl sir's best movie??.Heart wrecking art?. Razor sharp dialogues, graphical violence, cuts, performances, music everything on song. Kudos Team??. pic.twitter.com/42ZabH0VTQ — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) October 30, 2021

My hands are red from clapping so hard while watching #Jaibhim

An extraordinary & important film!@Suriya_offl sir’s greatest performance till date! @jose_lijomol was heart wrenching. So many goosebumps moments @tjgnan sir’s writing is razor sharp!#ஜைபீம் is ? — PS Mithran (@Psmithran) October 30, 2021

#JaiBhim… One of the best film I have seen in recent days. Screenplay, Dialogues, performance, art work, photography & direction wonderful. Once again a gem from @2D_ENTPVTLTD Spl wishes to @tjgnan @rajsekarpandian And as usual @Suriya_offl sir and @prakashraaj sir fantastic ? — Naveen Nanjundan (@naveennan) October 30, 2021

Glad to Watch #JaiBhim Yesterday Special Show One Word - Vera Level ? 1st Off Hard-hitting

2nd Off Lots of Goosebumps & Engaging.. Every Court Scenes Theater la Capps alluthu ?#ஜெய்பீம் Treats u Emotionally & Complete Satisfaction. Happy To Part Of Gem ? #JaiBhimOnPrime pic.twitter.com/VgaSq1q6pa — Manibharathi Selvaraj (SMB Creation) (@smbmanibharathi) October 31, 2021

Written and directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film also features , Manikandan, Lijomol Jose and Rajisha Vijayan in pivotal roles. Produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the 2D Entertainment banner, Jai Bhim will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on Prime Video on Nov 2 across 240 countries and territories. Also Read - Jai Bhim: 5 reasons why Suriya's power-packed courtroom drama is the perfect Diwali watch for all movie buffs