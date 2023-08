Jailer starring Rajinikanth and Tamannaah Bhatia has made it to the theatres today. Well, given that it is Thalaivaa's film, it comes as no surprise that there is tremendous buzz around the same. It is nothing short of a festival for Rajinikanth's fans when his films make it to the the theatres. Jailer is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and it is packed with action, drama, emotions and more. As fans flock theatres to catch the earliest shows of the film, the Twitter review is also out now. Netizens are calling Jailer a blockbuster film and hailing it to be the perfect comeback of Rajinikanth. Also Read - Gadar 2: Sunny Deol's new movie in trouble; protests, calls for boycott in Gurdaspur

Jailer gets positive reviews from netizens

On Twitter, Rajinikanth's Jailer is among the top trends with fans simply having good things to say about the film. Even the critics have showered the film with positive reviews only. Many are also stating that it is the career best of director Nelson Dilipkumar. A lot of fans are impressed with the unexpected climax sequence of the film.

#Jailer is a blast ! Career best for Nelson. He nails the screenplay with exact proportions of Fun, thrill and Thalaivar moments... It's the best mass film since Sivaji .. It's a festival ????? Industry hit!!!! Thalaivara ah ipadi paathadhu podhum. Life time… — Kousik Karthikeyan (@kousik23) August 10, 2023

#Jailer - WINNER ? A Treat for Thalaivar Fans!! — Christopher Kanagaraj (@Chrissuccess) August 10, 2023

#Jailer - "Ratham"aarey.. Blockbuster Nelson Sambavam ??? 2nd Half Vera Mari veramariiiiiiii ?? Lots of surprise moments & special treat for thalaivar fans ? Climax veriatttammmmm ??? gone Blast... (ithukumela reveal pannah virumbala) #JailerFDFS pic.twitter.com/qFCy5bHao5 — Manibharathi Selvaraj (@smbmanibharathi) August 10, 2023

Yes movie is really good

Those who love south films in north will

Worship this movie

A strong 4/5 #jailer — INNOCENT EVIL ? (@raju_innocentev) August 10, 2023

Huge BLOCKBUSTER ??? Repeat for Dark comedy guaranteed 100. The best is it's a seamless entertaining movie satisfying all sections. BM this 4.5/5 Go for it ?#Jailer #JailerFDFS #JailerBlockbuster — Chris (Limited Edition) (@peacebroxyz) August 10, 2023

It looks like Jailer is going to be a winner at box office as there is great excitement around the film. It remains to be seen how the film does in North belt given that Gadar 2 and OMG 2 are releasing tomorrow.