Fans of Rajinikanth have been waiting to watch him in action mode for quite some time now. In the last three films, the actor has emerged as a flop at the box office, and since then his fans have been wanting him to back a blockbuster hit at the box office. Amid huge expectations from Rajinikanth's fans across the country, Jailer hit the screens today. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the film has Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal, Shiva, Raj Kumar and others playing pivotal roles. The film hit the screens in multiple languages today and the receiving positive response from all across. Also Read - Jailer Movie Review: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia starrer has Blockbuster written all over it; netizens call it a 'winner'

Jailer movie review: Also Read - Jailer advance booking: Rajinikanth starrer leaves Gadar 2 and OMG 2 far behind, check latest numbers

Cast: Rajinikanth, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff Also Read - Throwback to when Jailer star Rajinikanth was hospitalised and Sridevi fasted for him

Trending Now

Language: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada

Genre: Action drama

Director: Nelson Dileep Kumar

Release date: 10th August 2023

BL Verdict: 3.5 stars

What's it about?

Muthuvel Pandian (Rajinikanth) is a retired Jailer, busy taking care of his family and spending quality time with his grandchild. His son Arjun (Vasantha Ravi) is the Assistant Commissioner of Police and for him, his profession is above everything else. One day Arjun gets kidnapped by Varma who is one of the most violent gangsters in the city. As Muthuvel I already know about the case, his son has been handling. He starts digging deeper into it with the help of some of his good old friends whom he has known for decades. How Muthvel will deal with this villain to get his son back by keeping the cop in him alive forms the crux of the story.

What hot?

Rajinikanth performance in the film is something that's going to leave you awestruck. This film is a one-man show by Rajinikanth and he will leave you impressed in almost every scene of the film. Rajinikanth's previous films Darbar and Annathhe half locked at the box office in a way that nobody has ever imagined. So at this point when he desperately needs ahead, director Nelson came up with a story that is nothing less than a package with all the commercial elements possible.

The jail has a lot of action scenes which is something Rajinikanth's fans want to see him in. Nelson made this feeling not just as a director but also as a huge Rajinikanth fan. Nelson's films are mostly known for his dark comedy, which the audience could not find in Beast.

Anirudh Ravichander, background, music and songs have elevated every scene in the film. The story of the film is quite entertaining and has all the commercial elements. Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, and Shiva Rajkumar are a visual delight on the big screen. Ramya Krishnan played Rajinikanth's wife on screen and Vasthana Ravi played his son. Tamannaah Bhatia's role in the film, besides the Kaavaala song, is not more than 10 minutes.

What's not?

The first half is good but it takes more than 40 minutes for the story to develop and get to the main point. The first 20 minutes of the second half have a lag and need to be going on at a faster pace. On the whole, too, Jailer goes at a slower pace and that makes you feel bored in between.

Verdict

This Rajinikanth starrer is a must-watch in the theaters if you want some adrenaline rush. The action scenes and the dark comedy by Nelson will tickle your funny bones. The jailer is all you need this weekend.