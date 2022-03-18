Jalsa movie review: Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah bring out their A-game in this complex albeit sensitive human drama

Maya Menon (Vidya Balan) is a star journalist who lives with her mother (Rohini Hattangadi) and physically challenged son. Rukhsana (Shefali Shah) is her cook. Drastic, unforeseen circumstances lead to their lives spiralling in uncontrollable ways.