Movie: Janhit Mein Jaari

Cast: Nushrratt Bharuccha, Anud Singh Dhaka, Paritosh Tripathi, Vijay Raaz

Director: Jai Basantu Singh

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Since the pandemic, not many mid and small-budget films have hit the big screens. Makers mostly prefer to release such movies on OTT. But, a film titled Janhit Mein Jaari starring Nushrratt Bharuccha and Anud Singh Dhaka is all set to hit the big screens on 10th June 2022. The trailer of the film has grabbed everyone’s attention as the basic concept of the film is about condoms and protection. So, is the movie worth your time and money? Find out in our Janhit Mein Jaari movie review below… Also Read - Shahid Kapoor and Ananya Panday to come together for a movie soon? Kabir Singh star REVEALS all

What's it about

Janhit Mein Jaari revolves around Manu (Nushrratt Bharuccha) who is desperately looking for a job. She gets a job as a sales executive in a condom company named Little Umbrella. Meanwhile, Manu falls in love with a guy and gets married to him. Her in-laws have no idea about what job Manu does, but when they come to know about it, she is told to leave the job. But, Manu joins the job once again for the betterment of society. While one side she fights with society, other side it’s her family. How will one womaniya make a difference? Watch the film to know that… Also Read - Trending South News Today: Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth attend Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan’s wedding; Acharya maker Koratala Siva pays Rs 33 crore to distributors

What’s hot

The story written by Raaj Shaandilyaa (director of Dream Girl) is simply amazing. It gives a very important message plus makes us laugh out loud. The first half of the film is simply hilarious. Mostly every scene in the first will make you laugh. The dialogues in the film are just damn good, and they are perfectly used in the situations. The small-town setting works very well for the film. Shaandilyaa and director Jai Basantu Singh perfectly deliver the message they want to and it doesn’t bore at all.

Performance-wise, Nushrratt Bharuccha puts her best foot forward and she has given a wonderful performance in Janhit Mein Jaari. Paritosh Tripathi is excellent in the film. His comic timing is pitch-perfect. Anud Singh Dhaka has given a confident performance and he suits the part. Vijay Raaz as usual is at his best. A special mention to the actors who play Manu’s parents in the film, Ishtiyak Khan and Sapna Sand; they are amazing.

The music of the film is also quite good. Title track, Parda Daari, and Udaa Gulaal Ishq Wala will surely grab your attention.

What’s not

The screenplay and the narration in the second half falter a bit. Plus, there are a few scenes in the second half that were not required and just stretched the runtime of the movie.

BL Verdict

Janhit Mein Jaari is filled with a lot of hilarious moments and gives an important message. Nushrratt carries the film wonderfully on her shoulders and proves that ‘sab pe ek womaniya bhari hai’.

Rating: 3.5 out of 5