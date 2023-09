Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated movie Jawan releases in theaters today. Directed by Atlee, the film also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles with Deepika Padukone in a special appearance. On Wednesday night, a special screening of Jawan was held at YRF studios and was attended by several Bollywood celebrities. Among the attendees were Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan, Mukesh Chhabra and more. After the screening, several celebrities took to their social media accounts to post their review of the film and hailed it as Shah Rukh Khan’s best film ever. Also Read - Jawan quick movie review: Shah Rukh Khan film filled with DHAMAKEDAAR scenes, doesn't have a single dull moment

Jawan Celeb Review

After the special screening of Jawan, casting director Mukesh Chhabra took to his Twitter account and heaped praises on the film. He went on to call the film an emotional rollercoaster and wrote that it was Shah Rukh Khan’s best film ever. The casting director also heaped praises on the rest of the cast including Nayanthara, Vijay and Deepika. Also Read - Jawan First Day First Show: Shah Rukh Khan mania grips the nation; fans flock theatres for 6 AM shows [Check Festive Visuals]

“Jawan was an emotional roller coaster. Thank you for making me a part of this film @iamsrk and @Atlee_dir and @_GauravVerma. Even if I wasn’t a part of this film, it moved me and gave me goosebumps. One of the best Bollywood and Pan india films I have seen. Massy with a message." Also Read - Jawan Vs Pathaan: Shah Rukh Khan, Atlee film crosses the latter in advance bookings in national chains; King Khan creates history

Trending Now

Rapper Rajakumari, who attended the special screening of Jawan at YRF studios told reporters waiting outside the venue that the Jawan was ‘mind-blowing’. The rapper said that she was screaming and crying. “I won't tell you guys any secrets but it was mind-blowing,” Rajakumari told reporters.

Jawan advance booking

On Wednesday, Jawan surpassed the advance booking ticket sales of Shah Rukh’s last release Pathaan. The film sold 5.57 lakh tickets for the opening day beating Pathaan, which had sold 5.56 lakh tickets.

Jawan box office prediction day 1

Jawan is expected to beat the opening day collection of Pathaan to become the highest opener of all-time in Hindi. Reportedly, the film will be collecting over Rs Rs 65-70 crore on day 1 in India and is expected to collect over Rs 125 crore worldwide. Jawan is expected to collect over Rs 400 crore worldwide in its opening weekend.