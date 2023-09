Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and more is finally out in theatres. The new movie is being watched First Day First Show by the fans of Shah Rukh and they have turned it into a festival. BollywoodLife shared the visuals from Gaiety Galaxy, Nandyal, Bengaluru and Kolkata before where fans flocked the theatres at 5:30 am and were seen celebrating the release of a new Shah Rukh Khan movie. And now, they are sharing the first reviews of Jawan online. Also Read - Jawan quick movie review: Shah Rukh Khan film filled with DHAMAKEDAAR scenes, doesn't have a single dull moment

Jawan Review: Fans hail Shah Rukh, Nayanthara starrer as Blockbuster

The first half of Jawan has received a thumping response from the audience. Fans are showering love on Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and have called the movie highly entertaining and a blockbuster movie. Even the critics are praising Jawan's pre-interval block. Some have hailed it as a masterpiece. Atlee, the director is also being lauded for bringing a mass entertainer. The first half of Jawan is packed with mind-blowing goosebumps moments, say fans. Check out the Twitter review of Jawan below: Also Read - Jawan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani reacts to his upcoming new movie

#JawanReview..!!!

SRK entry ??

That Fight Scene ?

2nd Half Full & Fully Goosebumps ??

SRK Flashback ??

Nayanthara Entry ?

VJ sethupathi Acting ?@Atlee_dir ?❤️ Movie Sureshot Blockbuster ?#Jawan pic.twitter.com/SkOCXhFg2d — ? (@vijayism___) September 7, 2023

#JawanFDFS First Half- ? GREATEST INTERVAL block?? Festival for fans? Goosebumps guaranteed waiting for second half..#ShahRukhKhan #JawanReview — Valtaire Rousseau (@ValtaireR) September 7, 2023

One word for #Jawan

FILM OF THE CENTURY ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

The film has everything Action, emotion, suspense and best of all is Srk's entry damn ?

Dont miss it, Watch in theatres phone pe feel nhi nhi aayega.#JawanReview — Himanshu (@iamoggy0) September 7, 2023

#JawanReview is super positive. Dont let anything deviate you from the fact that its a mass commercial entertainer. Ignore the negativity and enjoy the day❤️ May #Jawan break all the records? — A T (@naughtyrobot725) September 7, 2023

#JawanReview rating : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#SRK has delivered a masterpiece. The film is packed with mind-blowing goosebump moments.

Vijay Sethupathi Performance was so Good ?

Ani BGM will shatter the Theatre#ShahRukhKhan? is undoubtedly the king of Bollywood.

#JawanFirstDayFirstShow pic.twitter.com/Av2kYzmTHz — Mister V (@_miSter__V) September 7, 2023

Finally #Jawan ! What a spectacular movie. #JawanReview my rating : ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️#SRK has delivered a masterpiece, and how! The film is packed with mind-blowing goosebump moments.

Vijay Sethupathi Performance was so Good ?#Anirudh BGM will shatter the Theatres ?

What a Strong… pic.twitter.com/HuvOujtFJU — MoSha (@shamoh85) September 7, 2023

And this has to be the Massiest ever entry for Megastar #SRK in his career, in fact this has to be the best ever entry for any Bollywood actor ??? Parda FAAAD DAAALA BHAI !! @Atlee_dir

??? @iamsrk#Jawan #JawanDay #JawanFirstDayFirstShow #JawanReview #JawaanReview pic.twitter.com/iZXIw5K8Da — Mr afiq✨ (@mrafiq54643604) September 7, 2023

#JawanReview

WARNING Wathaaa Interval twist ?

Dear Netizen, stay away from internet to get away from spoilers — Cinema Cinema (@Reyas_Cena25) September 7, 2023

Jawan advance booking

SRK starrer new movie has surpassed his previous record of Pathaan with Jawan. The film has surpassed the advance bookings of Pathaan. Shah Rukh Khan is the only competitor of Shah Rukh Khan. And he has outdone himself again. The advance booking of Jawan till last night has been Rs 5.57 lakhs surpassing Pathaan's 5.56 lakhs. Prabhas and Anushka Shetty starrer Baahubali 2 tops the list with 6.5 lakh of advance booking records.

Jawan box office collection day 1

As per the early trends and now, after looking at the first reactions of fans, it's sure that Jawan is going to make a historic opening day record. As per reports, Jawan is likely to earn Rs 60 crore 70 crores on the first day itself. Seeing the growing trends, it won't be surprising to see Jawan make around Rs 80 crores.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra in key roles. Vijay Sethupathi plays the lead antagonist in Jawan. The Atlee movie is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and distributed all over India/Bharat by Pen Marudhar Entertainment, Red Giant Movies, Sri Venkateswara Creations, Sree Gokulam Movies, SVF and Yash Raj Films (overseas). Have you booked your tickets for Jawan yet?