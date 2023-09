Jawan day is finally here! For the past few days, in fact, months, all that netizens are talking about is Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. The year seems to belong to King Khan as it is his second big release of 2023. From record breaking advance bookings to 6 am shows, Jawan directed by Atlee is touted to be the biggest film of the year. As it hits the theatres today and every SRKian is in the mood to celebrate, is Jawan worth the hype? Read the full review here. Also Read - Jawan: Atlee confirms no Thalapathy Vijay cameo in the film, reveals plan of multistarrer with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay in future

Movie Name: Jawan

Jawan Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Sanjay Dutt, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Priyamani and more

Jawan Director: Atlee

Jawan Release Date: 7th September 2023

Where To Watch Jawan: In theatres

Review by: Nikita Thakkar

What is it about?

Shah Rukh Khan's movie written and directed by Atlee is a story of Vikram Rathore and his son Azad. Both played by Shah Rukh Khan. Azad is a messiah who has vouched to bring justice to those who have been wronged by the system. From farmer's suicides to getting the health minister in line, Azad is a man that everyone would love. Vikram Rathore is his father and there's an emotional back story as too how they turn saviours of humanity. Nayanthara is a cop who gets married to Azad. Sanya Malhotra, Leher Khan, Sangeeta Bhattacharya and others make for Azad's Army. Vijay Sethupathi is the villain, the powerful businessman who is a weapon dealer. Deepika Padukone has a cameo to play as she is Azad's mother and is a part of the backstory. Sanjay Dutt also has an extended cameo in the film and has an interesting role to play.

What's hot?

For a die-hard fan of Shah Rukh Khan, there's no bigger reason than the star himself. He is different. Unlike other action heroes who are all about brawn and looks, Shah Rukh Khan has a persona that captivates everyone. He has a screen presence like no other, and he has the charm that no one can beat. Shah Rukh Khan has a dual role to play in the film, it is indeed a double treat. As Azad, a jail warden turned messiah, he's fine but when he gets into the role of older Vikram Rathore, uff, you'll be forced to whistle for him. As promised by the trailer, Jawan is high on action and drama. Atlee has ensured to pack the film with the crazy action sequences with the tadka of the South, making it look raw and edgy. Whistles and cheers echoed in the theatre every time Shah Rukh Khan, especially Vikram Rathore punched a man in the face. Apart from the action and thrill, there's a dash of comedy and we all know that Shah Rukh Khan is too good at it. Once again he has proved that he is 'baap' of entertainment. Or let's say, he's the MUFASA. The first half of the film has less of Vijay Sethupathi but the second half is ruled by the him. He comes with a South Indian accent and what I loved the most is that the makers kept it real and did not get anyone else to dub for him. He's menacing but every villain falls flat in front of the hero in films. Nayanthara has a good role to play and her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan is also fine. She's picked her Bollywood debut film wisely. The surprise comes in with Sanjay Dutt. He plays a cop who has been asked to negotiate with the hijackers but then there is a twist that we won't reveal. Coming to the background score, Anirudh Ravichander's music has added the feel and vibe to Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan starrer has a strong message to share and that's one of the main reasons why the film will connect well with the audience. And there is definitely something about men in uniform!

Watch Jawan trailer video below:

What's not?

While the background score brings the energy to Jawan, the songs could have been much better. Except for Chaleya, that of course, has Shah Rukh Khan being his romantic best, the others don't seem catchy enough. It's a little far-fetched story but that's what masala entertainers are! Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra seem as wasted talent in the film. Their characters could have got a little more to do in the film. But guess, Jawan is all Shah Rukh Khan.

Verdict:

Jawan is a complete package that comes with a dose of action, thrill, emotions and drama. If you have been missing out on full-on seeti maar entertainment, Jawan is for you. BollywoodLife gives it 3 and half stars.

Rating : 3.5 out of 5

P.S. Director Atlee has got moves!