Jawan is just three days from its release on 7th September 2023. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer new movie is all set to break and make new records if the buzz and hype are anything to go by. Jawan has been watched by Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani. Yesterday, in an Ask SRK session on Twitter, the handsome hunk shared the review of Jawan by Hirani. Find out what the ace filmmaker thinks about the new movie below:

Jawan movie review by Rajkumar Hirani

During the Ask SRK session on Twitter, a fan asked Shah Rukh Khan about Rajkumar Hirani's reaction to the Jawan Trailer. The superstar shares, "Raju sir loved it." Rajkumar Hirani was the first one to send him a message after watching the trailer, claims the star. The Pathaan star further reveals that he showed Jawan in parts to the director and he really liked it. "He has been very supportive," the superstar adds. The tweet is going viral in entertainment news. Check out Shah Rukh Khan's response to the fan here:

SRK is going to work with the PK, Sanju director in Dunki. Rajkumar Hirani is one of the most loved filmmakers in the country. It's a first between SRK and Hirani. And apart from Jawan, fans are also looking forward to Dunki. The movie is likely to release by the end of this year.

Trending Now

Jawan advance booking report

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is smashing it with the advance bookings of the Atlee movie. As per Sacnilk, 5,77,255 tickets for Jawan have been sold out already, out of which 5,29,568 tickets are for the Hindi version only. They are for the 2D format. About 11,558 tix in the IMAX format have been sold out. 19K and 16K tickets have been sold out in Tamil and Telugu languages. As per reports, it makes Jawan's earnings via advance bookings to be Rs 16.93 crore. The overseas advance booking for Jawan looks fantastic too.

Watch the video about Shah Rukh Khan's net worth here:

Jawan mania

Fans across the country and abroad have been celebrating the release of Jawan beforehand. They want to make the movie release a celebration just like a festival. Fans in Aurangabad, Chennai and Bengaluru have been organising events, rallies and more in the cities and promoting Jawan on the ground level. Have you booked your tickets yet?