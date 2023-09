Jawan, the much-awaited film of the year, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara is finally out in theatres. The film has released to packed houses with the early morning shows at 6 seeing major footfalls. The Janmashtami holiday seems to be helping the film gain momentum right from the first show. Some reviews have been out already from enthusiastic fans and they are going gaga over the film. BollywoodLife too is watching Jawan on the first day, first show and it's the interval now. So how is Jawan, directed by Atlee, so far? Read the BL Jawan Movie Review now. Also Read - Jawan movie review: Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki director Rajkumar Hirani reacts to his upcoming new movie

It is the interval and there is not a single dull moment so far. Shah Rukh Khan is in his best form. Jawan trailer promised us a lot and the film delivers it. It has entertainment written all over it. Shah Rukh Khan's entry is simply kick-ass and he will hook you on right from the start. Nayanthara, who makes her big Bollywood debut, looks enchanting and she's impressive as a cop. The first half of the film is filled with dhamakedaar scenes.

There's less of Vijay Sethupathi, the antagonist, in the first half, but we anticipate to see more of him in the second half. The story is moving in that direction. As for the other cast members, like Ridhi Dogra and Sunil Grover, they have barely anything to do. But we are hopeful to see more of them post the interval. And yes, Shah Rukh Khan's fight with the infamous belt is seetimaar. The scene had gone viral when the trailer had released, and it is one of the highlights when it comes to the action scenes.

Trending Now

Watch the video on Jawan vs Pathaan here:

Shah Rukh Khan has surely outdone himself after Pathaan. Jawan is a sure shot treat for all Shah Rukh fans and those who love the action genre. As for the cameos from Deepika Padukone, Thalapathy Vijay and Sanjay Dutt, well, guess we got to wait for the other half of the film.