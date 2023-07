Shah Rukh Khan left fans in a frenzy with the release of Jawan prevue and now here comes another exciting update from the highly anticipated movie. Jawan’s first song Zinda Banda is out now. The makers of Atlee Kumar's directorial have been dropping major updates one at a time. Initiating the excitement with the first look of SRK to introducing the lead cast including Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, and later revealing prevue. With a trivia about the new song titled Zinda Banda shared a few days ago the film has generated more eagerness among the fans. Ever since the film was announced can’t wait for the theatrical release and to up the excitement the first song has got us. Also Read - Jawan song Zinda Banda: Shah Rukh Khan to dance with 1000 female dancers in Rs 15 crore musical marvel

Zinda Banda is a massive celebration and sets a way for moviegoers to watch Jawan. The foot-tapping number boasts a grandeur celebration. The energy packed number has got us hooked to its beats and lyrics. It has spectacular visuals leaving you mesmerized with the grand set. The song gives Chennai Express vibes and brings back Bollywood King Shah Rukh Khan in style. The music composition by Anirudh Ravichander is fabulous and one could not resist tapping foot on the beats. Zinda Banda has already left us grooving in high spirits as it exudes grandness and celebration.

The song was shot on a grand scale in Chennai featuring Shah Rukh Khan alongside 1000 female dancers across India. The makers zeroed to bring 10000 dancers that too female for real and did not use VFX to show mass. The background dancers come from cities like Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Madurai, Mumbai, and more. Zinda Banda is made at a whopping budget of Rs 15 crore. Zinda Banda is composed by musical genius Anirudh Ravichander, lyrics penned by the Irshad Kamil and the dance steps are choreographed by Shobi Paulraj.

Jawan is an action extravaganza film billed as the most awaited among other Bollywood upcoming movies. Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan it also stars Tamil superstars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. Other lead cast includes Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Riddhi Dogra. The film will also see the special appearance of Deepika Padukone. Directed by Atlee Jawan is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and will hit theaters worldwide on 7th September 2023. It will release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.