, who impressed one and all with their performance in last year's release 83, is all set to entertain everyone once again in Yash Raj Films' Jayeshbhai Jordaar. The Divyang Thakkar directorial is all set to release on 13th May 2022, and recently, a special screening of the film was organised. The film's producer has revealed how the audience reacted after watching the film. He has stated that after the screening everyone was speechless and 'Ranveer has delivered the performance of a lifetime'.

Maneesh said, "It was so gratifying to see the reaction of the audience after the screening. People came into the theatre without having any presumption of what to expect from Jayeshbhai Jordaar and their validation was simply overwhelming. I think it's safe for me to say that Ranveer has delivered the performance of a lifetime. It's one for the ages. Something that will set him apart from his contemporaries because only he could have brought Jayeshbhai to life in this endearing and soulful manner!"

"I could see everyone speechless after the screening. I could see people with moist eyes. There were tears of joy about the message that we delivered to the audience. I haven't seen a reaction like this to a screening in many, many years. We have made a special film and I hope that people love everything about it, right from the trailer to the actual film, when it releases on May 13," he added.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar also stars Arjun Reddy fame Shalini Pandey in the lead role. The film will mark her Hindi big-screen debut. Divyang Thakkar, who has directed Jayeshbhai Jordaar, is a famous actor in the Gujarati film industry, and the Ranveer Singh starrer marks his directorial debut.