and starrer is the big Bollywood release of the week. The film, which is a remake of the Telugu movie of the same name, is all set to release on 22nd April 2022. Jersey will hit the big screens after multiple delays, and Shahid Kapoor's fans are excited to watch him on the big screen after a huge gap. The actor's last release was which was also a remake of a Telugu movie (Arjun Reddy). It went on to become a blockbuster t the box office, and now, everyone is keen to know whether Jersey will be able to recreate the success of Kabir Singh.

The first review of Jersey is out now. Umair Sandhu, who is a Member of the Overseas Censor Board, watched the film recently, and posted a review on Instagram. He wrote, "#Jersey is a stunning narration with touching scenes, honest rendition of dialogues, apt performances, and sound technical values. A must watch film for daring to be different. Cricket lovers as well as family audiences will enjoy the ingredients."

He further wrote, “#ShahidKapoor, without a doubt, has given his best performance. Matured acting this is. He stole the show all the way! Best Family movie of 2022. 3.5/5.”

Well, Jersey was all set to release on 14th April 2022. But, to avoid the clash with Yash starrer KGF2 and Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, the makers of Shahid Kapoor starrer decided to postpone the film by a week.

A statement from producer Aman Gill read, “As a team, we have put our blood sweat and tears into Jersey and would like our beloved film to reach all of you in the widest possible way. Jersey will now release on 22nd April.” Jersey also stars in a pivotal role. Now, let's wait and watch whether this postponement will help the film at the box office or not.