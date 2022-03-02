Movie Review: Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund was slated to release in 2019 but got postponed to 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the film got delayed twice, and now, finally, it is all set to hit the big screens on 4th March 2022. The movie marks the Bollywood directorial debut of Nagraj Manjule who has made many Marathi films including the blockbuster movie Sairat. Big B has been selecting some really good scripts in the past few years, and when Jhund was announced everyone was excited to watch the megastar in a Nagraj Manjule film. So, is Jhund worth your time and money? Find out in our movie review below… Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan clarifies his ‘heart pumping, concerned’ tweet that left fans worried

What’s it about?

Jhund revolves around an almost retired sports professor Vijay Borade (Amitabh Bachchan), a character based on real-life sports professor Vijay Barse. He spots a few youngsters in the neighbouring slum and decides to train them, and make a football team with them. But, will society accept these kids from slum doing something that mainly privileged are authorised to do in this country? Vijay has to face a lot of challenges to make a football team with this Jhund. So, will he be successful in it? Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Salman Khan and other 4 Bollywood superstars who could not control their emotions and cried in public [VIEW PICS]

What’s hot?

We have watched many films where we were shown how underdogs got the victory. But, what makes Jhund stand out is two things, Manjule’s narration, and Amitabh Bachchan’s performance. Manujle has made a film that showcases the reality of society and he gels football with it wonderfully. A football match that takes place in the first half keeps you n the edge of the seat and gives you an adrenaline rush. Also, the film has been very well shot. Sudhakar Reddy Yakkanti’s camera work does wonders.

Amitabh Bachchan is a megastar, and undoubtedly one of the best actors we have in Indian cinema. For this film, he had to shed his megastar image and become Vijay Borade and he does that effortlessly. Not even for a second do you feel that it’s Big B, the megastar, on the big screen. Hats off to the veteran actor for that. The kids in the film are just awesome. There are times when the kids steal the show from Big B as well. Akash Thosar and Rinku Rajguru, who played leads in Sairat, have cameos in Jhund, and while Akash is decent in his cameo, Rinku leaves a strong impact.

Songs composed by Ajay-Atul perfectly suit the theme of the film. The title track is simply amazing.

What’s not?

The film’s runtime is of three hours, and that’s something Hindi film audiences are not used to these days. There was a time when movies with three hours of runtime were made. But nowadays, most of the films have a runtime of two and a half hours or less than that. Also, the film dips a bit in the second half before picking up very well towards the climax.

BL Verdict:

Jhund has its heart at the right place and it is clearly one of the best we have watched in recent times. So, you can surely watch the film in theatres.

Ratings: 3.5 out of 5