Jigarthanda Double X has been released, and the fans are hailing the Raghava Lawrence starrer. Dhanush took to his Twitter and wrote, "Watched JigarthandaXX. Fantastic craft from Karthik Subbaraj. Being amazing has become a usual deal for SJ Suryah. As a performer, Raghava Lawrence is a revelation. Santosh Narayan, you are a beauty. The last 40 minutes of the film will steal your heart."

Watched jigarthandaxx. Fantastic craft from @karthiksubbaraj, being amazing has become an usual deal for @iam_SJSuryah. As a performer @offl_Lawrence is a revelation. @Music_Santhosh u r a beauty. The last 40 mins of d film steals your heart. All the best to the crew and cast. — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) November 9, 2023

Jigarthanda Double X fever is all over, and the fans are going gaga over the gangster drama. Dhanush, who has worked with Kartik Subbaraj, has once again become a fan of his craft. The audience members who have watched the film are raving about Raghava Lawrence's performance and claiming his phenomenon is just WOW in the film. Jigarthanda Double X has been released across the globe, and it has been reviving massive responses.

Second Half Slow But Last 35 Minutes ? Overall Lengthy but it works.Ok ?#JigarthandaDoubleX #RaghavaLawrence pic.twitter.com/AJvaWdzGAn — Mini Paper (@MWUPDATEZ) November 10, 2023