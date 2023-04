Jubilee is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The series is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane. The part 1 released on April 7 and the part 2 of the series will start streaming from April 14. Jubilee tells the story of the pre and post independence era and its impact on the then film industry. Back then, while studios ruled, the country was trying to choose between the Soviet or American political ideology, and it's impact was inevitable on the kind of films and music that was being made. Jubilee follows the journey of a Studio owner and his wife Srikant Roy-Sumitra Devi, Binod Das who is desperate to find a way from being behind the scene to being an actor, Jay Khanna who had a flourishing theatre in Karachi, but has lost it all due to the partition and is now trying to find a footing in the Hindi film industry. In all this - Madan Kumar plays an important role since he has become a sensation right after his first film and everyone wants to attach to him and cash in on his name. But what will happen if Madan Kumar's true identity is exposed? What if the world that adores him comes to know about how he became Madan and that he has blood on his hands? Will Jay Khanna still be as interested as making a film with Madan Kumar once he knows that he is behind what happened to his dear friend Jamshed Khan - the original Madan Kumar? So the part 2 is about to drop in just a few days and here's getting you up to speed with part 1 of Jubilee. Also Read - Jubilee: Aparshakti Khurana, Aditi Rao Hydari and more come together in Vikramaditya Motwane's web series on the early days of Hindi cinema

Cast: , Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, , , , Shweta Basu Prasad,

Director:

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Release date: Jubilee Part 1 (April 7), Jubilee Part 2 (April 14)

What's Hot:

There have been many films and series made around the theme of partition. So what is so new about Jubilee? The uniqueness of Jubilee lies in the way it uses partition as a backdrop to tell the story of the Hindi film industry, of ambition, loss, egos and emotions. It is its treatment of the world of showbiz in all its glory and ugliness that makes it an interesting watch. The casting is perfect and Vikramaditya Motwane certainly knows how to get the best out of his actors. Special mention to Aparshakti Khurana and Nandish Sandhu, who have aced their roles, giving a restrained performance with such finesse. Wamiqa is a delight to watch. She is equal parts strong and shaatir, vulnerable and vivacious. The songs, though few, added perfectly to complement the emotions and mood of the various tracks, are melodious and true to the tune of the yesteryear era. They will stay with you even after you have watched the series. The story is intriguing and though there are multiple tracks ongoing parallelly, each story and character is given enough screen space to strike a chord.

What's Not:

It is a common gripe I have with filmmakers who make films or series of a different era. More often than none, while makers stay true to the era in their look, feel, dialogues, costumes, they forget the audience they are making it for. Unfortunately, the same is the case with Jubilee. The treatment of the film, the way and speed with which the story moves forward is all as per the sensibilities of the films from the black and white era, moving too slow to suit the tastes of today's junta. And even with that, it is non consistent, suddenly getting fast paced in bits and pieces in certain scenes. What could have been a 3 episode part 1 series, is stretched to 5.

BL Verdict:

Watch Jubilee for the amazing performances and to relive the bygone era in a story that is entertaining and intriguing at the same time. The fact that the part 1 ending will leave you eager to know what happens next in the lives of Jay Khanna and Madan Kumar, is proof enough that the series is worth a watch. Jubilee Part 2 drops on Amazon Prime Video on April 14, so its time you catch up with the part 1 episodes.

Rating: