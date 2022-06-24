Jug Jugg Jeeyo movie review: Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Neetu Kapoor gel marvellously to give you the feels in this family entertainer

Kukoo (Varun Dhawan) and Nainaa (Kiara Advani) are on the verge of divorce. Before letting their families know, a wrench is thrown in their plans when Kukoo's father, Bheem (Anil Kapoor), announces that he, too, intends to divorce his mother, Geeta (Neetu Singh)