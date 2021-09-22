Jungle Cruise movie review: Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt take us back to the swashbuckling, exotic, romanticized adventures of yore

Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt), along with her brother (Jack Whitehall), enlist the services of sailor Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and his ramshackle boat to take them to a perilous, uncharted zone of the Amazon River in search of an ancient tree with the power to heal any ailment. Wolff though has his own secrets, and an ancient curse makes their task that much harder.