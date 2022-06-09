Movie: Jurassic World Dominion

Jurassic World Dominion Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Isabella Sermon, DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, BD Wong

Vikram Director: Colin Trevorrow

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Jurassic Park, which began in 1993, is easily one of the biggest movie franchises of all time both in terms of how each film has been mounted and also at the box office. After the initial trilogy, Jurassic World rebooted the franchise to a flying start in 2015. And though Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom also set the box office on first, the first cracks began appearing, with it being more or less a step-down from its predecessors, and a somewhat haphazard retelling of 1997's The Lost World Jurassic Park. Now comes, Jurassic World Dominion, a step-up from the previous installment when it comes heart-stopping, “wow” moments, but a step-down from the entire franchise as far as plot, characters, depth or raising curiosity for the next entry go. Also Read - Samrat Prithviraj: Manushi Chhillar reveals she NEVER wanted to be an actress; check out her first career choice [Exclusive Video]

What's it about

A few years after the island of Isla Nublar has been destroyed and dinosaurs began roaming freely in the world, Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) and Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) set out to rescue their daughter from the hub of dinosaur activity in the world after a malicious research organisation abduct her for her unique cloned DNA.

What's hot

What makes Jurassic World Dominion a trip that's still worth taking to the theatre are a package of “wow” moments that truly give you goosebumps and draw you to the edge of your seat. A cowboy-styled sequence in the beginning, the bike chase with raptors pre-interval and the escape from the Giganotosaurus are alone worth movie ticket, just about sufficing to overcome the other flaws. Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are pleasing to the eye as always while watching the original trio of Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum bond will certainly prove to be a nostalgic treat for Jurassic Park fans. No point talking about the special effects, which is bound to be top-notch in a glossy, costly production of this magnitude.

What's not

Those wow moments I've spoken about aren't nearly as enough to make you willfully ignore all the other shortcomings. And the rest of the scenes involving dinosaurs are a wasted opportunity, especially when the trailer promised so much more, but most of these sequences finish before you can buckle in and offer little novelty to marvel at. The opportunity was ripe with the earth's mightiest creature in the crosshairs of humans and other dangerous predators of the land and sea, but it's squandered away. Additionally, Sam Neil, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum are just added to play on nostalgia, brining hardly anything to the table in terms of plot or character development. Plus, with no clear motivations for our group of protagonists, especially in the second half, and an extremely weak antagonist that adds precious little, Dominion a bit too long in the tooth, needing some seriously sharper editing.

BL Verdict

If you're hardcore Jurassic Park fan or dinosaur geek like I, you'll still dig this. If not, then go for the aforementioned “wow” moments, but temper your expectations for the rest of the movie. It's best though that the makers now wrap things up once and for all allow our dinos to live peacefully. I'm going with 3 out of 5 stars.