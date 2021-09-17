Kaanekkaane movie review: Tovino Thomas and Suraj Venjaramoodu take us through the darkest emotions as they outline the consequences of one bad decision

Paul Mathai (Suraj Venjaramoodu), who's visiting his son-in-law, Allen (Tovino Thomas), a year after his daughter, Sherin (Shruti Ramachandran), died in accident, has made peace with the fact that his grandson, Kuttu (Alok Krishna), is now being raised by Allen's second wife, Sneha, (Aishwarya Lekshmi), until one photograph that catches his attention changed everything