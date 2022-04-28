Vignesh Shivan’s Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal starring , Nayanthara, and has hit the big screens today. The songs and the trailer of the movie have created an amazing pre-release buzz. Now, as the film has been released and many people have watched it, netizens have given their reviews on social media. Well, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal has received mixed responses from netizens, however, one thing that’s common in almost all the tweets is that Samantha Ruth Prabhu is being praised a lot. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu birthday: 6 ways in which Oo Antava star proved that she is one strong soul during split with Naga Chaitanya

A netizen tweeted, "Give her any role, #Samantha will put 100 percent and give justice to the role. #Khatija mind blowing performance in KRK. Whole theater screams for Khatija's intro scene Best acting ever @Samanthaprabhu2 #KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhalreview." Another netizen tweeted, "Finished #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhalFDFS very good breezy first half followed by second part that works in parts Overall good movie @VigneshShivN @Samanthaprabhu2 Feel good jus enjoy things as it comes like a breeze and don't try to hold it #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhalreview." One more tweeted, "Very soon, @anirudhofficial can become a director himself Another day, another disappointment frm Kollywood !!! #KaathuvaakulaRenduKaadhalreview."

As the film has received mixed reviews, now let's see how it will perform at the box office. Yesterday, Vignesh Shivan posted on Instagram, "#KaathuVaakulaRenduKaadhal from Tomorrow! Wanted this film to come to theatres only to see you all enjoy the super skills of @actorvijaysethupathi as Rambo ! The always amazing #Nayanthara my thangam ??☺️ as #Kanmani & the sparkling Samantha @samantharuthprabhuoffl as #Khatija ! I would like to thank these actors for making my life so easy in making this film !! The energy on sets when all of them were there is something I will miss !! The moments ! This experience will stay wit me for a long time ! Enjoy them in theatres nearby ! Give your Love to #KRK #Kanmani #Rambo #Khatija #kaathuvaakularendukaadhal !!"