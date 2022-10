Movie: Kantara

Cast: Rishab Shetty

Director: Rishab Shetty

Where to Watch: In Theatres

Review by: Sarvepalli Bhavana

Kantara is a film that is creating a sensation right from a few days with the highest rating in IMDB as well as Book my show. Touted to be an action thriller, this film is set in the backdrop of Coastal Karnataka. The film became a sensational hit in Kannada and has hit the theatres of Telugu Today. let's see how it turned out to be in Tollywood..

What's it about?

The plot starts with a king in the 18th century who offers a piece of forest land to the villagers when he gets peace and joy through their local deity. Later, one of the king's descendants tries to get back that offered land but fails in his attempt. Finally, after 20 years, Forest Range Officer Muralidhar (Kishore) tries to grab that land once again. This time, the villagers have a saviour in the form of Shiva (Rishab Shetty). How he saves the forest, and who will win the conflict forms the crux?

What’s hot?

Rishab Shetty is the heart and soul of the film. He gets a meaty role and he rocked it with his mass screen presence. The actor performed the role with authenticity. His performance in the last 15 minutes turns out to be a treat for every movie lover. Kishore is fabulous in his role. Achyuth Kumar and Sapthami Gowda are impressive.

Coming to technical aspects, Rishab Shetty needs special mention for his brilliant writing. Mainly, the way he interlinked nature, god, and humans are impressive. The cinematography steals the show. The editing and dialogues are apt. The production values are top-notch. The songs and the background score are decent.

Kantara is a rooted story and the Director succeeded in narrating it with good commercial elements. The initial 15 minutes and the last 15 minutes are the major highlights of the film. The first fifteen minutes of the film establish the world of Kantara. We get engaged right away. The comedy portions are also very good.

What’s not?

After an intense first half hour, the film gets a bit deviated later with its stereotypical commercial sequences. Even the interval point is not very gripping. If the director would have stuck to artistic narration with only a few commercial elements, the film would have been more engaging. The love track between the hero and heroine may not appeal to Telugu audiences.

BL Verdict: On the whole, this film is a worth watch. Do not miss it!

Ratings: 3.5/5