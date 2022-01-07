Kaun Banegi Shikharwati review: Unique concept and performances stand out in this Zee5 series

Series: Kaun Banegi Shikharwati

Release date: January 7, 2022

Cast: , Lara Dutta Bhupathi, , , Anya Singh

Director: Gauravv Chawla Ananya Banerjee

Zee5's original series Kaun Banegi Shikharwati starring Naseeruddin Shah, Lara Dutta Bhupathi, Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, and Anya Singh in the lead roles has started streaming today. It is one of the first big releases of the year. The trailer of the series was released a couple of weeks ago, and it had received a good response. It's a ten episodes series, and if you are still wondering whether to watch it or not, read our review of the series below to make a decision…

What's it about?

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is set in Rajasthan and revolves around Raja Mrityunjay (Naseeruddin Shah) who has no money and has to pay a huge debt to the Indian Government - in terms of property tax in arrears. Now, to save himself from this situation, he pretends to have an illness and calls his four estranged daughters; Devyani (Lara Dutta), Gayatri (Soha Ali Khan), Kamini (Kritika Kamra), and Uma (Anya Singh) to his palace. He decides to have a competition between them where there would be nine rounds, and each round would be a task which the princesses have to perform. In the end, whoever wins the competition will be declared as the new King. So, which princess will be the new King? How the debt will be paid? Watch the series to know that…

What’s Hot?

The concept of Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is interesting, and it is good to watch a series in which not the sons but the daughters are competing to be the next king. The series has been mounted on a huge scale; the production value is really good. The performance by the actors is the highlight of the series. Naseeruddin Shah as Raja Mrityunjay has performed really well. Lara, Soha, Kritika, and Anya, all four actresses are perfect in their respective roles. One actor who deserves a special mention is ; he is fantastic as Mishraji.

What’s Not?

In some episodes the series is a bit stretched and also there are a few clichés in it that we have been watching in Indian films and series.

BL Verdict:

Kaun Banegi Shikharwati is a decent series with some really good performances. So, you should watch it at least once!

Ratings: 3/5