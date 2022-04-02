Kaun Pravin Tambe, a sports biopic on cricketer Pravin Tambe, starring Shreyas Talpade, released on Disney Hotstar, yesterday, 1st April, and has instantly made a mark with both critics and the audience. One user wrote on Twitter: “What a movie! What a movie! @shreyastalpade1 phenomenal as Pravin Tambe and thanks to the team of #KaunPravinTambe for coming out with the story of such underdawg but one of the IPL legend! Now no one would question, kaun pravin tambe! @DisneyPlusHS”. There have been similar accolades pouring in for Kaun Pravin Tambe across social media. Also Read - Did Shamita Shetty have a problem with Raqesh Bapat staying in Pune? The actress debunks the rumours yet again
Check out the best Kaun Pravin Tambe twitter reactions below:
For the uninitiated, Kaun Pravin Tambe centres on the story of its real-life eponymous cricketer, essayed by Shreyas Talpade, who finally found success in the 2013 edition of the IPL at the age of 41 after persevering for years as a club cricketer, but never getting an opportunity to even play the Ranji Trophy or any other professional cricket tournament. Also Read - Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Daggubati expecting their first child? The latter REVEALS
