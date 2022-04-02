Kaun Pravin Tambe movie review: Shreyas Talpade starrer sports biopic wins netizens' hearts; fans call it 'Iqbal 2.0'

Kaun Pravin Tambe centres on the story of its real-life eponymous cricketer who finally found success in the IPL at the age of 41 after persevering for years as a club cricketer, but never getting an opportunity to even play the Ranji Trophy