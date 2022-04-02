Kaun Pravin Tambe, a sports biopic on cricketer Pravin Tambe, starring Shreyas Talpade, released on Disney Hotstar, yesterday, 1st April, and has instantly made a mark with both critics and the audience. One user wrote on Twitter: “What a movie! What a movie! @shreyastalpade1 phenomenal as Pravin Tambe and thanks to the team of #KaunPravinTambe for coming out with the story of such underdawg but one of the IPL legend! Now no one would question, kaun pravin tambe! @DisneyPlusHS”. There have been similar accolades pouring in for Kaun Pravin Tambe across social media. Also Read - Did Shamita Shetty have a problem with Raqesh Bapat staying in Pune? The actress debunks the rumours yet again

Check out the best Kaun Pravin Tambe twitter reactions below:

What a movie! What a movie! @shreyastalpade1 phenomenal as Pravin Tambe and thanks to the team of #KaunPravinTambe for coming out with the story of such underdawg but one of the IPL legend! Now no one would question, kaun pravin tambe! @DisneyPlusHS pic.twitter.com/RpV3l3VeG2 — Namit Desai (@_nomadic_11) March 31, 2022

Tough journey for you #PraveenTambe sir,but hats off to you ,just watched #KaunPravinTambe ,loved it , True inspiration, True gentalmen , thank you @rajasthanroyals thank you Rahul Dravid sir pic.twitter.com/CBDKsKIYI6 — D_MannU?? (@dadhichmannu7) March 31, 2022

A great story about a true dreamer & fighter, who never gave up. A emotional or inspiring story for every sports lover. Beliving in Dreams!

So much to learn from, @shreyastalpade1 Sir you looking great, and such a impactful performance. Take a Bow! ??#KaunPravinTambe pic.twitter.com/1Hx6J0Dk8e — Parijat Nowaj (@PNowaj19) April 1, 2022

Guys don't miss this movie at any cost#KaunPravinTambe pic.twitter.com/3MFXS1lUek — Bunny (@Bunny_Raj55) April 1, 2022

#KaunPravinTambe it's a tear jerker, great story of hope and Tambe's never say die attitude. @shreyastalpade1 has got his Iqbal 2.0 in this film. — ayaan. (@AyanMusk) April 1, 2022

Today watched new Biopic of Praveen Tambe. What a phenomenal movie. Shreyash Thalpate you always Rocks ? what an amazing acting. ? Jhukega nahi ? #KaunPravinTambe #DisneyPlus @shreyastalpade1 pic.twitter.com/PwNAdnud2W — Babasaheb Sonule (@sonulebaba) April 1, 2022

The film that every cricket lover should watch

Very emotional and inspirational story

To youngsters #KaunPravinTambepic.twitter.com/ajwt1WDZmS — ???? ? ᵐᵃˢˢᵐᵃᴿᶜʰ (@Charan_VKcult) April 1, 2022

For the uninitiated, Kaun Pravin Tambe centres on the story of its real-life eponymous cricketer, essayed by , who finally found success in the 2013 edition of the IPL at the age of 41 after persevering for years as a club cricketer, but never getting an opportunity to even play the Ranji Trophy or any other professional cricket tournament.