KGF 2 is here! Fans have been eagerly waiting for the second part of Yash's action entertainer which is set in India's gold country. This time Yash is up against the brutal Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) who is ready for any bloodbath to reclaim his mines. BollywoodLife's reviewer is watching the film now, and its an interval. The first half sets up viewers nicely for the clash between Adheera (Sanjay Dutt) and Rocky (Yash). The dialogues, BGM and the towering presence of the two actors keep you glued to the screen. Prakash Raj is fab as the narrator. With Adheera winning the first round fans have to wait and see how Rocky re-establishes his supremacy. The movie is an adrenaline and testosterone fest. Prashanth Neel looks heavily inspired by the gangster flicks of the 80s. Sanjay Dutt as Adheera looks menacing and this is a treat for Baba's fans.

The first part of the KGF had ended with the death of Garuda, Adheera's nephew. Now, the second instalment focuses on Adheera's urge to acquire KGF. It will be interesting to see in the second half whether Adheera will be able to get KGF or Rocky Bhai aka Yash will beat him as well. Let's wait and watch. Stay Tuned to BollywoodLife for the full movie review of KGF: Chapter 2.