Kho Gaye Hum Kahan starring Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Kalki Koechlin has released on Netflix today. The film's trailer boasted of taking us right inside the world of social media but uncover it's real, darker side. The movie is directed by Arjun Varain Singh (who has been an Assistant Director on Gully Boy) with screenplay by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti (their second release this year after The Archies). But does Kho Gaye Hum Kahan really act as an eye opener with a story that hits home in this day and age where likes, comments and connections on social media have become more important than real life conversations and bonds? Check out BollywoodLife review of Kho Gaye Hum Kahan to know more.

Movie Review: Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Cast: Ananya Panday, Adarsh Gourav, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Anya Singh

Director: Arjun Varain Singh

Screenplay: Reema Kagti, Zoya Akhtar

Release date: December 26

Streaming on: Netflix

What's Kho Gaye Hum Kahan about?

Three friends, Ahana (Ananya Panday), Imaad (Siddhant Chaturvedi) and Niel (Adarsh Gourav) are just like any other regular 25 year olds. They are inseparable and dream, plan and celebrate every big moment in their lives together. They feel that they are living their best life, until reality strikes and they come out of the bubble that they have themselves created. Are they really who they pretend to be? Is every post that they put out on social media their reality? As they come to terms with their reality vs the one they have created for their online life, they also uncover their own insecurities, vulnerabilities and get through it all, together. Also Read - Ananya Panday's Christmas celebration at her new home is all about friends, food and lots of love; check out the adorable pictures

"It's the digital age, lagta hai sab connected hain. Lekin shayad itne akele hum pehle kabhi na the," Kalki Koechlin's character Simran says this line at some point in the movie and it pretty much sums up what Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is all about. It is a story of friendship at its heart and the casting couldn't have been more perfect. Ananya, Siddhant, Adarsh share such a great onscreen chemistry as three friends that all their moments, conversations and situations become real and relatable. Siddhant is a delight to watch and he plays the role of Imaad, the guy who looks very chilled out on the outside but is harbouring some really dark secrets inside.

He is a complete natural and effortless. Adarsh keeps on surprising us with every role that he does and after Guns & Gulaabs this year, he impresses again with his Neil Pareira in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. He brings out the emotions of the young generation beautifully where one is riddled with insecurity, the want to be more, do more, questioning oneself Do I have enough? Am I enough? He is especially great in the scenes where he allows his dark streak to take over. Ananya Panday is definitely the star kid to watch out for. She is getting better and better with each of her roles. She shows great maturity in her portrayal of Ahana, the smart corporate business woman, who is struggling to come to terms with her breakup and trying every trick in the book to get her love back. Kalki has a small yet important role and she makes an impact in her limited screentime.

Zoya and Reema's screenplay is slow-paced but at no point does it drag. Watching the movie is like reading a book. It takes its sweet time in touching upon various aspects of the online world. From online dating, life of influencers, obsession for likes and comments on social media, stalking, hacking and trolling. Arjun Varain Singh keeps it real in his direction, showcasing the starkness of the online and the real world.

What's Not

The influencer community is huge and the way they can impact the young generation glued to social media is something that needs more attention. There is little time spent on this aspect. The character of the influencer Lala aka Laxmi Lalvani played by Anya Singh is reduced to a caricature. She is so over the top and there is nothing said about how her posts can impact a follower. About the music, once again after The Archies by the same producers and creatives, there is not much to write home about.

BL Verdict

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan is neither preachy nor does it leave a bad taste in your mouth. It is an honest attempt to show the real life behind the filters on social media. How it can fill you with hate, angst, frustration and give you a false feeling of being 'connected' while in reality, it is just taking you away from all the things and all the people who matter, just for some likes and comments (validation) from nameless, faceless people. At no point does Kho Gaye Hum Kahan asks you to quit social media, but it does force you to stop and think about your social media habits and urges you to draw line.

